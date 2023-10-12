Who is Rich Paul? All about Adele's boyfriend and the agent behind LeBron James

In an October 9 episode of CBS Mornings, Rich Paul, the owner of the Klutch Sports Group, elaborated on marriage rumors with Adele and said that his relationship with the singer has "been great." Talking to the host, Gayle King, Paul said:

"You know, Gayle, I don't really talk about my personal life publicly, but if I'm going to give anybody some tea, it's going to be you. Let me say this: She's been great, I think she would agree that we've definitely helped each other. I'm in a good space, we're in a good space. Happy. She's superb. She's been great for me. We've been great for each other."

"I'm just not the kind to put my personal life - it's not for the media. It's not for the paparazzi. It's for us," he added.

When King tried to get a clear answer to the marriage rumors and asked if the next time she sees Adele, should she say, "Hi Mrs. Paul," Paul said:

"You can say whatever you want."

Since the interview, social media platforms have been abuzz with marriage rumors of the two.

Expand Tweet

Rich Paul did not attend college but went on to become a successful businessman

Born in Cleveland, Ohio, to a mother dealing with drug addiction, Rich Paul grew up in a one-bedroom apartment above his father's store. After recognizing his son's intelligence, Paul's father, Big Rich, enrolled him in Benedictine, a Roman Catholic High School. After graduating from High School, Paul chose not to attend college and tried to kickstart his throwback jersey business from the trunk of his car.

It was during this time LeBron James chanced upon Paul. In 2001, LeBron James noticed Paul at the Akron-Canton Airport wearing a Warren Moon Houston Oilers Throwback Jersey. Since then, the two have maintained a close friendship and have often been a great help to each other's careers.

Rich Paul (left) with LeBron James (right) (Image via X/@JoePompliano)

According to an article by Business Insider, James said that the jersey sparked a conversation between the two about sports, life, their upbringing, families, and community. Soon, when James entered the NBA scene, he hired Paul as his right-hand man, and the latter worked as James' agent. He spent four years learning, listening, and watching before launching his own agency in 2012.

Now, Paul is the owner of the sports agency - Klutch Sports Group, which he founded in 2012. It is one of the most well-known sports agencies with big names such as LeBron James, Ben Simmons, and Anthony Davis, among 200 others on its roster.

Expand Tweet

Rich Paul is the first person Adele has dated ever since her divorce from Simon Konecki after six years of togetherness. The singer and the sports agent first chanced upon each other at a mutual friend's birthday party. By the summer of 2021, the two sparked rumors in the media. Adele was the first to spark such rumors when a female fan asked to marry her, to which Adele replied,

"You can't marry me - I'm straight, my love. And my husband's here tonight, he's here."

Expand Tweet

Rich Paul released his memoir on October 10

Rich Paul's memoir, Lucky Me: A Memoir of Changing the Odds, follows his upbringing in Cleveland. The memoir documents Paul's childhood, as he has written extensively on his mother's drug addiction and how it affected his mindset.

"Lucky Me is more than my story, it is the story of every young Black Man who grew up like me," Rich Paul said in a statement per The Hollywood Reporter.

Expand Tweet

He also mentioned about using his story to uplift and inspire people. The memoir was released on October 10 and is available for sale.