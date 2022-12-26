Who is Robert Irvine? Meet the chef as he’s set to return with season 21 of Restaurant: Impossible

Robert Irvine is back with another season of Restaurant: Impossible to take up the challenge of transforming failing restaurants into profitable ones. Season 21 of the show will premiere on the Food Network this Thursday, December 29, at 8 pm ET.

For the past 11 years, Robert Irvine has been helping many businesses in the restaurant industry by training their employees, changing menus, and providing better business designs for them. He currently holds 25 years of experience as a cook and has been featured on many reality cooking shows like Worst Cooks in America, Dinner: Impossible, and Star Salvation.

Robert Irvine has appeared in 200 episodes of Restaurant: Impossible over the past 11 years

Born in 1965 in Wiltshire, England, Irvine enlisted in the Royal Navy at the tender age of 15 and caught his superiors’ attention on the waters due to his excellent cooking skills. After some training, he was selected to serve the royal family on the Royal Yacht Britannia.

During his 10-year service, Robert became the executive chef for many cruise ships and restaurants, including Trump's Taj Mahal. He served 6000 servicemen and women in total.

Irvine appeared on Food Network in 2006 on a show called Fit for a King, which was later renamed to Dinner: Impossible, wherein he had to overcome many challenges to prepare his food. The same year, Robert announced that he was going to open two restaurants in Florida.

His Food Network bio and introduction to Dinner: Impossible show also claimed that he had served the White House and had a hand in preparing the bridal cake for Princess Diana. However, these were not verified and Food Network had to remove these details from the biography of the world-renowned chef.

Irvine has also been featured in Discovery+’s The Globe, Restaurant Rivals: Irvine vs Taffer and launched his own talk show on The CW. He is the owner of Public House restaurant at the Tropicana, Fresh Kitchen in the Pentagon, and Fit Crunch, a company known across the globe for its protein bars. He is also the founder of Robert Irvine Foods, a food-related company whose products are easily available at grocery stores across the USA.

The celebrity chef is committed to giving back to the community and created his own NGO called the Robert Irvine Foundation in 2014 to help military servicemen. He is also the author of four books titled Mission: Cook!, Impossible to Easy, Fit Fuel: A Chef's Guide to Eating Well, Getting Fit, and Living Your Best Life, and Family Table by Robert Irvine.

Irvine has been recognized for his charitable work and culinary excellence multiple times. Some of his awards and honors include the 2007 Ambassador of the Culinary Institute of America, the 2001 Culinary Excellence Award, Member of the Malta Chefs Society, the 2017 spirit of Hope Award, and the 2016 US Department of the Army Outstanding Civilian Service Award.

Just like the previous seasons, chef Robert Irvine will have only two days to change the look of failing businesses as well as:

"Rescue these businesses from impending failure, making the impossible – possible."

Restaurant: Impossible season 21 will feature Robert traveling to Ash Fork, Kayenta, Williamston, Nampa, and Hawaii. Catch the season premiere on Food Network on Thursday, December 29.

