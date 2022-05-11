Who was Robin Parkinson? Tributes pour in as Allo Allo actor dies aged 92

English actor Robin Parkinson passed away on May 7 at the age of 92. He gained recognition for his performance in the 1980 sitcom, ‘Allo ‘Allo! His family confirmed the news and issued a statement saying:
“Robin Parkinson, actor, known for ‘Allo ‘Allo and as the voice of Button Moon, has died peacefully at the age of 92 with his wife and daughters by his side.”
Parkinson’s cause of death remains unknown, and further details related to his funeral are yet to be revealed.
Everything known about Robin Parkinson
Born on October 25, 1929, Christopher Robin Parkinson was famous for his comedy roles. He was mostly known for his performance as Monsieur Ernest Leclerc in 22 episodes of the sitcom ‘Allo ‘Allo! He also narrated the 1980s children’s television program Button Moon.
Parkinson started his career at the Belgrade Theatre in Coventry and made his film debut as the jeweler’s assistant in the 1963 comedy-drama Billy Liar. Directed by John Schlesinger, it is based on the 1959 novel by Keith Waterhouse and features Tom Courtenay, Julie Christie, Wilfred Pickles, and Mona Washbourne in the lead roles.
Robin also appeared in films like The Family Way, Twisted Nerve, and Catch Me a Spy. He was seen as Desmond, the love interest of Miss Jones, in the British sitcom, Rising Damp. It aired from 1974 to 1978 and a spin-off feature film of the same name was released in 1980.
Parkinson appeared in the British crime-action television drama series, The Professionals. The show aired on the ITV network from 1977 to 1983 and featured Martin Shaw, Lewis Collins, and Gordon Jackson as agents of the fictional CI5.
He played important roles in several other sitcoms like Dad’s Army, Terry and June, The Kenny Everett Television Show, The Dick Emery Show, The Liver Birds, It Ain’t Half Hot Mum, and others.
Parkinson was the narrator of the 1980s children's television program Button Moon on ITV. Each episode was produced by Thames Television for a duration of ten minutes and featured Mr. Spoon’s adventures, who traveled to Button Moon on his homemade rocket ship.
Fans pay tribute on Twitter
Robin became popular in all these years for his flawless performances in films and on television. Twitter was flooded with tributes when people heard about his death:
Parkinson had been married to Patricia A. Rogers since 1965 and the couple had two daughters, Sarah and Rebecca. Sarah Parkinson, an actress, producer, and writer of radio and television programs, was married to comedian Paul Merton. She died from breast cancer at the age of 41.