Who was Robin Parkinson? Tributes pour in as Allo Allo actor dies aged 92

English actor Robin Parkinson passed away on May 7 at the age of 92. He gained recognition for his performance in the 1980 sitcom, ‘Allo ‘Allo! His family confirmed the news and issued a statement saying:

“Robin Parkinson, actor, known for ‘Allo ‘Allo and as the voice of Button Moon, has died peacefully at the age of 92 with his wife and daughters by his side.”

Sad to hear of the death of the fine comic actor Robin Parkinson. Best known as Monsieur Ernest Leclerc in Allo Allo and the narrator of Button Moon.

Parkinson’s cause of death remains unknown, and further details related to his funeral are yet to be revealed.

Everything known about Robin Parkinson

Born on October 25, 1929, Christopher Robin Parkinson was famous for his comedy roles. He was mostly known for his performance as Monsieur Ernest Leclerc in 22 episodes of the sitcom ‘Allo ‘Allo! He also narrated the 1980s children’s television program Button Moon.

Robin Parkinson appeared in many films and television series (Image via PrentonTommy/Twitter)

Parkinson started his career at the Belgrade Theatre in Coventry and made his film debut as the jeweler’s assistant in the 1963 comedy-drama Billy Liar. Directed by John Schlesinger, it is based on the 1959 novel by Keith Waterhouse and features Tom Courtenay, Julie Christie, Wilfred Pickles, and Mona Washbourne in the lead roles.

Robin also appeared in films like The Family Way, Twisted Nerve, and Catch Me a Spy. He was seen as Desmond, the love interest of Miss Jones, in the British sitcom, Rising Damp. It aired from 1974 to 1978 and a spin-off feature film of the same name was released in 1980.

Parkinson appeared in the British crime-action television drama series, The Professionals. The show aired on the ITV network from 1977 to 1983 and featured Martin Shaw, Lewis Collins, and Gordon Jackson as agents of the fictional CI5.

He played important roles in several other sitcoms like Dad’s Army, Terry and June, The Kenny Everett Television Show, The Dick Emery Show, The Liver Birds, It Ain’t Half Hot Mum, and others.

Parkinson was the narrator of the 1980s children's television program Button Moon on ITV. Each episode was produced by Thames Television for a duration of ten minutes and featured Mr. Spoon’s adventures, who traveled to Button Moon on his homemade rocket ship.

Fans pay tribute on Twitter

Robin became popular in all these years for his flawless performances in films and on television. Twitter was flooded with tributes when people heard about his death:

RIP Robin Parkinson, a fine comic actor who appeared in many classic TV shows over the years but was perhaps most recognisable whilst "aged up" as Ernest Leclerc in 'Allo 'Allo! for the show's final three series in 1991/92.

RIP to Robin Parkinson, Rigsby's love rival to Miss Jones's affection, the most poetic Librarian in 1970's bedsitland.

Sad to hear that another #RisingDamp star has passed away- dear Robin Parkinson (Desmond in Moonlight & Roses). Sitcom legend.

😁 British Comedy TV Shows 😁 @classic_shows

Christopher Robin Parkinson was an English actor known for his comedy roles. He appeared as the second actor to portray Monsieur Ernest Leclerc in 22 episodes of 'Allo 'Allo and was a familiar face of comedy in the 1970s and 1980s.

Sad to hear of the death of comedy actor Robin Parkinson.



Appeared in everything: the 2nd Leclerc in Allo Allo, Dad's Army, Rising Damp, Terry and June, The Young Ones, Kenny Everett, Dick Emery, On The Buses, The Liver Birds and many others on his CV. The perfect 'little man'.



Sad to hear of the death of comedy actor Robin Parkinson. Appeared in everything: the 2nd Leclerc in Allo Allo, Dad's Army, Rising Damp, Terry and June, The Young Ones, Kenny Everett, Dick Emery, On The Buses, The Liver Birds and many others on his CV. The perfect 'little man'.

The Spoon family on Button Moon are in mourning tonight as the man who was their voice has passed away. RIP Robin Parkinson



RIP Robin Parkinson



Christopher Robin Parkinson

The Spoon family on Button Moon are in mourning tonight as the man who was their voice has passed away. RIP Robin Parkinson. Christopher Robin Parkinson 25th October 1929 - 10th May 2022. The T-Room is saddened to hear of the death of Robin Parkinson, of many a comedy show but also the unforgettable voice of Button Moon.

Darren ⚽️ @DarrenCarleyLFC twitter.com/MirrorCeleb/st… Mirror Celeb @MirrorCeleb

So sad to hear the news Allo Allo actor Robin Parkinson has passed away my sincere condolences thoughts and prayers go out to his family and friends at this sad time.

Parkinson had been married to Patricia A. Rogers since 1965 and the couple had two daughters, Sarah and Rebecca. Sarah Parkinson, an actress, producer, and writer of radio and television programs, was married to comedian Paul Merton. She died from breast cancer at the age of 41.

