Who is Roby Sobieski from The Bachelorette Season 19? LA magician is an advanced scuba diver

ABC's mega-hit dating reality TV series The Bachelorette is set to premiere its 19th season on July 11, 2022. For the first time ever, the format of the show will include two female leads who will be seen courting 32 suitors.

The surprise announcement was made by host Jesse Palmer at the end of The Bachelor Season 26. Fans who enjoyed the sisterhood between Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey on the dating show need not wait much longer to see the pair on screen again.

Among the 32 talented men who will try their hand at winning the hearts of the two leading ladies is Roby Sobieski. A 33-year-old magician, actor, and scuba diver from Los Angeles, California, Roby hopes to find love with the help of magic.

Don't forget to tune in to The Bachelorette Season 19 to meet Roby. Here's more about the suitor ahead of the upcoming season.

Who is Roby Sobieski from The Bachelorette Season 19?

Much like the other contestants, Roby is set to enter The Bachelorette Season 19 hoping to find a soulmate in either Rachel or Gabby. Besides his charming appearance, he boasts several talents that include magic, scuba diving, acting, and speaking French.

His experiences as a magician will allow him to narrate a few unconventional stories that are bound to intrigue viewers as well as the season's bachelorettes. He is a cosmopolitan man who has been around the world and can speak fluent French.

Roby believes himself to be a well-read, smart man who is also an expert conversationalist. It seems that the only thing lacking in his life is love, and he is determined to change that. Yearning to find someone special to spend the rest of his life with, the 33-year-old magician has a few tricks up his sleeve to woo the women on The Bachelorette Season 19.

Roby also has a few acting credits to his name. His IMDb page lists his roles in movies like Big Baby, Club Dead, and Amission. He also worked as a consultant on Birds of Prey.

Roby's Instagram page reveals that he is a Princeton alumnus who is currently a consultant for David Blaine and Warner Brothers Entertainment. His website also reveals that he has performed magic for quite a few celebrities including Jay Z, Snoop Dogg, Steven Tyler, and the cast of TV shows like Modern Family and Stranger Things.

Roby Sobieski is another celebrity connection to enter The Bachelorette

Jerry O'Connell's brother Charlie, Lorenzo Lamas' daughter Shayne, Aaron Rodgers' brother Jordan, and Clint Eastwood's grandson L.T. Murray- what do they all have in common? They are all celebrity connections that made it into an ABC dating show at some point or the other.

Roby Sobieski is also part of the list now. His sister is the popular 90s actress Leelee Sobieski who rose to fame through her roles in Deep Impact, Eyes Wide Shut, Never Been Kissed, and The Glass House. She even received an Emmy nomination for her role in Joan of Arc.

Catch the latest season of The Bachelorette on ABC from July 11, 2022, to find out whether the outstanding suitor Roby Sobieski manages to stand out in front of the ladies.

