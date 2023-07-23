Who was Ron Sexton aka Donnie Baker married to? All about his family as the comedian dies at 52

American comedian Ron Sexton, best known as Donnie Baker on the Indianapolis radio show The BOB & TOM Show, has passed away at the age of 52. The news was announced by his family on his Facebook handle, revealing that Sexton died on July 21 while asking for privacy at these testing times.

"It is with immense sadness that we let everyone know that Ron Sexton passed away yesterday. He was Donnie Baker to most of you, but Ron and Dad to us. Please respect our privacy at this time and pray for our family."

The official Facebook handle of The BOB and TOM show also paid tribute to their late ensemble member in a lengthy Facebook post. Revealing a bit more about his passing, Tom Griswold said that Ron Sexton was in Ohio when he passed, on his stand-up comedy tour.

Calling him a "much-loved colleague and friend," Griswold said that Sexton made many people happy during his 20-year tenure with the show and will be remembered with love and gratitude.

Millions of listeners were familiar with Sexton's on-air identities, which included Baker, Kenny Tarmac, Floyd the Trucker, and realistic impersonations of various celebrities. Ron Sexton was married to Tracey Horen Sexton and had five children.

All you need to know about Ron Sexton's family

As per media outlet Esajaelina, Ron Sexton was married to Tracey Horen Sexton. The duo kept private about their marriage, but several sources claimed that the duo lived a happy life.

Tracey regularly posts pictures with Sexton on her Facebook handle and is active on social media. Reportedly, she has been supportive of Ron's career at every stage.

Reportedly, they shared five kids together - Eric, Alex, Abigail, Aliah, and Ila. As for his ethnicity, the publication states that Sexton is a US citizen.

Several users paid condolences to the deceased comedian. On the official news announcement post, comedian Theo Von wrote:

Screenshot of the comments on Ron Sexton's Facebook post. (Photo via Donnie Baker/Facebook)

"Thinking of your family and praying for their peace today Ron. Thanks for making us all laugh."

Comedian Chelcie Lynn commented:

"I honestly can’t find words. Ron was one of the coolest dudes I’ve ever known! Praying for all of you guys! I’m so sorry."

Singer Kristen Tuff Scott wrote:

"Ron, I have no words…. You were a stand up dude and I’ll never forget you checkin in. Thank you for everything! Prayers to your family!"

Musician Whey Jennings said:

"Sending many prayers"

He was a native of Indianapolis and spent most of his childhood there. No further information about his personal life is known. As of writing, no cause of death has been revealed, but Sexton was scheduled to perform at the Dayton Funny Bone on July 21 and 22.