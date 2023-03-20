Who is Rosie Tenison? TV personality Jay Glazer announces engagement to girlfriend

American sports reporter Jay Glazer is reportedly engaged to his girlfriend, Rosie Tenison. As per People Magazine, the 53-year-old personality popped the big question to Tenison in California earlier this week. Speaking about it, an insider said:

"Jay got engaged in Santa Monica at the site of his first date with Rosie, when they dated the first time."

The source continued that Jay Glazer and Rosie Tenison had broken up before the former went on his "mental health journey," and "he just didn't feel worthy of love."

"He had broken up with Rosie, though he knew she was his soul mate and the love of his life."

He wrote about his mental health journey in his book, Unbreakable: How I Turned My Depression and Anxiety into Motivation and You Can Too.

Jay Glazer's fiance Rosie Tenison is an actress

Born on December 2, 1968, Rosie Tenison is an African-American model and actress from Caldwell, Idaho, United States.

The 54-year-old personality rose to prominence by starring in 1992's Martin, 1994's Dead at 21, and 1996's The Jamie Foxx Show. She has a twin sister, Renee, also a model, and three older brothers.

Renee was the November 1989 Playmate of the Month and the 1990 Playmate of the Year, whereas Rosie was never a Playmate. However, the sisters appeared together in the August 2002 edition of Playboy magazine.

Jay Glazer also shared the news of his engagement to Tenison via his Instagram handle by posting some pictures. He started the post by saying,

"It only took me 53 years to find true love. For everyone out there… it’s never too late."

Glazer then stated that he felt "unlovable" for 53 years because he was living in the "gray," because of which he "sabotaged and pushed others away." But he credits Rosie for helping him grow and making him feel worthy of love.

"This amazing, incredible soul Rosie Tenison saw my pain but more so saw my heart and said, 'This man takes care of so many people, but who takes care of him? I want to be the one to take care of him!'"

He thanked Rosie and credited his mental health journey for bringing him to this point where he could feel a "lifetime of blue and love."

The proposal comes days after Jay Glazer shared a picture of himself with his now-fiance while completing his mental health journey on a 10-day trip to Thailand.

Born on December 26, 1969, Jay Glazer is an NFL Insider for FOX NFL Sunday, reporting breaking and exclusive news.

As per his bio on Fox Sports, Glazer has built a reputation for reporting big NFL news all year long. He takes delight in his meticulous work and accurate reporting, two qualities that have propelled him to the next level of NFL reporting and made Glazer a "go-to" provider for news and information.

He currently resides in Los Angeles and was previously married to Michelle Graci from 2006 to 2009.

