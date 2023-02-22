Who is Ryan Kattner? Constance Wu expecting second child with boyfriend 

American actress Constance Wu has good news for all her fans! The Hustlers actress is pregnant and is soon going to be a mom of two. Wu announced on Instagram on Tuesday, where she posted a picture of herself pointing at her stomach with the caption:

“Bun in the oven. Philippines baby #2 coming soon.”

Constance Wu announces second pregnancy with boyfriend, Ryan Kattner. (Image via Instagram)

The actress is expecting baby number 2 with her longtime boyfriend, Ryan Kattner. She was also spotted taking a walk in a park in Los Angeles. Constance Wu displayed her baby bump in the images making the rounds on social media, where she was pictured donning joggers and a long-sleeved striped top.

Ryan Kattner is an actor and composer. He is also the frontman of the experimental rock band Man Man. At the same time, he is also known for his work as a screenwriter, actor, and graphic novelist.

Ryan Kattner has acted in numerous films in addition to being a singer and songwriter

With a large fan base, Ryan Kattner is known for his work as a singer, songwriter, screenwriter, and actor. He is also part of the famous music band Man Man. Born in 1978 in Texas, Ryan completed most of his education at the Montgomery Catholic Preparatory School.

Ryan’s mother was a medical personnel, while the father worked in the Air Force. Constance Wu and Ryan Kattner have been in a relationship for a very long time. However, before being in a relationship with the actress, Ryan was in a relationship with Ben Hethcoat.

Talking about Ryan’s career, apart from being a part of the rock band, he is also a member of another band, Mister Heavenly. Known by his stage name, Honus Honus, Ryan has performed live shows and events.

At the same time, the performer and singer have released many albums, including On Oni Pond, In-Between, Life Fantastic, Six Demon Bag, etc. He has also acted in many movies, including Dig Two Graves, So It Goes, Oh Joy, Dames, and many more.

How old is Constance Wu’s first child?

Constance Wu, a Golden Globe nominee, became a mom for the first time in August 2020. However, the couple did not reveal their pregnancy until the child was born. At the same time, the couple keeps their 2-year-old daughter out of the limelight. However, on a few occasions, she talked about her daughter and her “special birthmark.”

She revealed:

“Her butt is the color blue. There’s this thing, I had never heard of it before, but it’s called a Mongolian spot.”

She went on to explain that the same thing happens to a lot of Asian babies. Furthermore, she once mentioned motherhood and how much she enjoyed every first of the children. At the moment, neither Wu nor Ryan have revealed much about baby number 2 or when they expect it to be born.

