Who did Sam Underwood play in Fear the Walking Dead? Character explored as actor is arrested for domestic battery

Sam Underwood was arrested on October 7, 2023, on a charge of felony domestic battery. The arrest was linked to a dispute between Underwood and an anonymous woman which reportedly happened at an apartment in Los Angeles. The actor, who has gained recognition for his portrayal of Jeremiah Otto Jr. in Fear the Walking Dead, was arrested after the cops discovered marks on the woman's body. However, the woman's identity and her relationship with Sam remain unknown for now.

Sam Underwood was released in 10 later hours and the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office is currently looking over the entire case. His legal team has received some audio clips along with pictures and videos, which according to Underwood, will drop the charges.

Sam Underwood played one of the lead roles in Fear the Walking Dead

Sam Underwood has portrayed important roles in many films and TV shows. However, he has mostly gained recognition for portraying Jeremiah Otto Jr. in Fear the Walking Dead. The character appeared in the show's third season.

Although Jeremiah was a member of the Broke Jaw Ranch, his views were not violent and racist like his brother Troy or father Jeremiah. He led the ranch when his father died and developed a relationship with Alicia Clark. Jeremiah also formed an alliance with Qaletaqa Walker and Black Hat Reservation.

However, he died after being killed by the herd which was used by Troy to get into the ranch and destroy it. Jeremiah was a lawyer before the outbreak and was living with his father and brother on or near the border between America and Mexico.

There were many lawsuits filed against his father over the land where Broken Raw Ranch was operating.

The third season of Fear the Walking Dead aired in 2017 with 16 episodes. The series originally premiered on August 23, 2015, and the latest season was released on May 14, 2023.

Sam Underwood started his career on stage with plays like Candida, Equus, and Veritas in 2010. He also portrayed Hamlet in another stage play the following year.

Sam made his television debut in 2013 with three shows that included Zero Hour, Dexter, and Homeland. He then appeared in his first feature film titled The Last Keepers, portraying the role of Oliver Sands. The fantasy film was directed by Maggie Greenwald and featured Aidan Quinn as one of the leads.

He also portrayed Luke and Mark Gray for two seasons in the crime thriller series, The Following, which aired on Fox. The series aired for three seasons between 2013 and 2015.

His next appearance in Fear the Walking Dead helped him accumulate a huge fanbase. He portrayed Andrew Hill in an episode of Madam Secretary. He was last seen as Adam Carrington in the drama series Dynasty from the second to the fifth season. Underwood was featured in two more films – Hello Again and The Drummer.