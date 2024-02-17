Who is Sara Tomko? Resident Alien actor's ethnicity, height, and more explored

Sara Tomko, the American actress and producer, has established her name in the entertainment industry with her skills and performances. She was born on October 19, 1983, in Dayton, Ohio, and is about 5'5" tall, as per IMDb. She comes from a mix of Polish, Slovak, and Native American backgrounds, according to Once Upon a Time Wiki.

She started her acting career after getting her BA in Theatre and Dance from James Madison University in Virginia in 2005. Tomko has been in some well-known TV shows like Resident Alien (2021), and Girls! Girls! Girls! or: As Tammy Withers Away (2018), and Sneaky Pete (2015).

In 2021, she tied the knot with director Theodore Pederson. With her presence on screen and commitment to her craft, Tomko keeps impressing audiences with her talent.

Actress Sara Tomko's character in Resident Alien

In the show Resident Alien, Sara Tomko plays Asta Twelvetrees, an important person in the little town of Patience, Colorado. Asta helps out the local doctor, Dr. Vanderspeigle, who is an alien pretending to be a doctor. Asta's role becomes important when dealing with the alien situation.

In the newest season of Resident Alien, which premiered on February 14, 2024, Sara Tomko's character, Asta Twelvetrees, goes through some big changes that make her role in the show even more interesting. As the story goes on, Asta has to deal with complicated relationships and face new obstacles.

Reflecting on Asta's journey, Sara Tomko shared with Screen Rant:

"Playing Asta has been an incredible experience, especially in this season where we see her facing new challenges and exploring deeper layers of her character. Asta's dynamic with Harry takes on a more emotional tone, resembling that of a mother and son, as Harry's humanity continues to evolve."

Additionally, Tomko made a point of highlighting the growing connection between Asta and her friend D'Arcy, played by Alice Wetterlund.

She explained:

"Together, they confront personal demons and seek clarity about their life's purpose amidst the chaos unfolding in Patience."

As the season goes on, Asta starts to become more independent and figures out who she is outside of just being a caregiver.

Unveiling Resident Alien actor Sara Tomko's previous film and television projects

Sara has starred in many films and TV shows (Image via Maryna Yazbeck/IMDb)

Best known for her role in Resident Alien, Sara has an impressive resume of film and television projects.

She's been in a few movies like The Terminators (2009), Extracted (2012), and 400 Days (2015). In each one, Tomko shows off skills and proves how committed she is to acting. She brings so much emotion and truth to her characters.

Tomko's wide range of roles in different genres shows how dedicated she is to exploring different ways of telling stories. As she keeps trying new things, audiences can't wait to see what she does next and the performances she'll give.

Final thoughts

Sara Tomko (L) and Alan Tudyk (R) in Resident Alien (Images via SYFY Media, LLC)

Sara's performances in Resident Alien and other shows have left audiences wanting more. To see her act, check out her appearances on streaming platforms like Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, and NBC, where she stars in Resident Alien.

Sara Tomko continues to bring entertainment that connects with people all over the world.

