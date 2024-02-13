Where to watch The End We Start From? All streaming options explored

The End We Start From, a post-apocalyptic feature film directed by Mahalia Belo, premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival on September 10, 2023. Following the premiere, the movie was released in the United States on 8 December 2023 and in the United Kingdom on 19 January 2024.

The movie recently made its way to streaming platforms. It is currently available for purchase and rent on platforms like Vudu, Amazon Prime Video, and Apple TV.

The End We Start From stars Jodie Comer in the titular role who is referred to as Woman throughout the entire movie. The movie has a strong supporting cast helmed by Joel Fry, Yves Rassou, Benedict Cumberbatch, Katherine Waterston, and Mark Strongwhose.

Fans can watch The End We Start From on Amazon Prime Video

The End We Start From was released in selective theatres in the US and UK in December last year and January this year, respectively. The overall reception of the movie had been great, however, with its release on multiple streaming platforms, the movie has been able to reach new heights of popularity.

The movie was recently added to streaming platforms such as Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, and Vudu. If you have subscriptions for the following sites, you can either buy or rent the movie to watch it.

However, the movie is only available in selective regions. In areas where the movie is not accessible, the a VPN could come in handy.

Is The End We Start From a good movie?

The End We Start From is a 2023 movie about survival written by Alice Birch and directed by Mahalia Belo. The screenplay for the movie is adapted from a novel by Megan Hunter, of the same name.

When the movie was first released, it received positive reviews both from the critics as well as the audiences. It also raked in multiple nominations at award shows such as the 2023 British Independent Film Awards.

At the annual gala, Jodie Comer bagged a nomination for Best Lead Performance while Katherine Waterston bagged a nomination for Best Supporting Performance.

Suzie Lavelle who was the movie's cinematographer and PC Williams who was the costume designer, were also nominated at the awards.

With its release on multiple OTT platforms, the movie has been able to reach an even wider audience. It currently has an 87% rating on Rotten Tomatoes from the critics, which is not bad given how critical reviewers are about survival movies.

The movie also holds a 66% rating from the audience.

Renowned critic Emma Vine from the Culturess gave the movie a 3.5 out of 5 and talked about what worked for her. She said:

"Belo's understated approach to the narrative expresses the gift of motherhood and the importance of humanity and unity amidst crisis, led by Comer's immaculate, nuanced performance."

Another renowned critic, Rich Cline from Shadows on the Wall gave the movie an impressive four out of five stars and said:

"Alice Birch's script uses long stretches of silence without the need for words, while Mahalia Belo's direction maintains a singular point of view to pull the viewer into the central character's odyssey. The result is moving and strongly involving."

Although the reviews from the critics were mostly positive, there were several negative ones too. Prominent among them was Christopher James from The Film Experience who wrote:

"While Jodie Comer leads the movie with a committed, subdued and surprising performance, it’s not enough to keep this sparse movie afloat."

All things aside, if you are a fan of Jodie Comer, you should definitely watch The End We Start From. You can either rent it or buy it on Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, and Vudu.

