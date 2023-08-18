Who does Sasheer Zamata play in WandaVision spinoff Agatha: Coven of Chaos?

37-year-old American actress/stand-up comedian Sasheer Zamata will play sorceress Jennifer Kale in Agatha: Coven of Chaos. Zamanta has had a fruitful year so far. First her stand-up special The First Woman went to YouTube and now she will star in a Marvel project.

Agatha: Coven of Chaos will be released on Disney+ in 2024. Consisting of nine episodes, the show is a spinoff of 2021's WandaVision. Apart from Zamanta, it stars Kathryn Hahn as Agatha Harkness, Debra Jo Rupp as Sharon Davis, Patti LuPone as Lilia Calderu, Joe Locke as Billy Kaplan, Aubrey Plaza as Rio Vidal, and Miles Gutierrez-Riley as Hulkling.

Who is Jennifer Kale? A closer look at Sasheer Zamata's character in Agatha: Coven of Chaos

Jennifer Kale is a creation of Steve Gerber and Rich Buckler for Marvel comics. Initially, she was just a supporting character but over time she began appearing more frequently in several editions.

Jennifer was born into a family of sorcerers. She took an interest in dark magic and studied the history of her family's powers. She and Dakimh the Enchanter joined forces and allied with the Man-Thing, a creature that protected the Everglades.

Even after his death, Jennifer's grandfather continued helping and guiding her. He was a cult leader with mysterious powers. Once she even tried to live a normal life, however, she somehow found herself entangled with magic or spells.

Sasheer Zamata, who will play her, was recently interviewed by Mashable. She explained that she will be a natural fit because she was familiar with the show's themes.

She said,

"I had already written material for [The First Woman] before I went through the audition process. It felt magical that I got to be in a show about witches. I talk about it so much in my special. I definitely did do as much [comic book] research as I could. But the way we formed this character is very different from what I think people expect."

There have been several fan speculations about the show mainly because its plot had still been kept under warps. When she was asked about the speculations, she neither confirmed nor denied anything. However, she explained that Marvel security was careful with leaks and the paparazzi.

She even said that Emilia Clarke, who stared in Marvel's Secret Invasion, too was given a set of instructions to keep things quiet.

She said,

"Don't take pictures in hotel rooms. They could come find you. I was so scared to have physical scripts. After I was done with them, I would just throw them at a producer!

Agatha: Coven of Chaos synopsis

According to Covered Geekly, the synopsis of Agatha: Coven of Chaos reads,

"After a mysterious boy wakes her from the spell and asks her for help, Agatha Harkness forms a coven with the women of Westview to enter the Witches’ Road, a place where wishes can come true. This is where the boy can get what he wants, and so can Agatha. But to get your wish, you must pass a series of dangerous tests. A group of powerful witches known as the Salem Seven come to Westview to seek revenge against Agatha and follow her coven into the Witches’ Road"

Agatha: Coven of Chaos's creator is Jac Schaeffer. It is scheduled to release in 2024 on Disney+.