Who is Savannah Keyes from American Song Contest? Utah girl once appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show

American Song Contest is being highly praised for its unique show format and talented contestants. The show has entered its fourth week and will be airing its upcoming episode on April 11.

Among the fresh bunch of music contestants, viewers will meet Savannah Keyes, who once appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. The Utah girl will be singing her original song Sad Girl which she wrote three months ago on Monday night's episode.

Savannah Keyes from American Song Contest has been singing from the age of 13

Born in Sandy, UT, 23-year-old Savannah Keyes was only 13 when she appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. It was at this age that she started writing and recording songs. Moreover, before appearing in the American Song Contest, she also appeared on the hit CNBC show Streets of Dreams where she sang her single Superman.

When Savannah came to Nashville, Tennesse, to follow her dreams, she worked as a radio host and correspondent for Radio Disney Country’s new show Let the Girls Play. She also released her debut EP, I'm Not California. Savannah shares snippets from her music videos and other song recordings on Instagram.

The Utah girl is engaged to Luis Casas and the couple is set to tie the knot on September 17, 2022. Recently, they went on a trip to Madrid to celebrate Valentine’s Day.

The 23-year-old singer is very close to her family as well, as evidenced by their frequent appearances on her social media feed.

Keyes will no doubt charm the judges and the audience with her soulful, melodious voice.

All you need to know about the American Song Contest

The show features 56 contestants on the show, each representing different states and territories of the Unites States of America. They are established singers who will aim to win votes from all over the country to win the show and the title. The NBC music competition is being hosted by Kelly Clarkson and Snoop Dog.

The official synopsis of the show reads:

"American Song Contest" will feature live original musical performances, representing all 50 states, five U.S. territories, and our nation's capital, competing to win the country's vote for the Best Original Song. An incredible solo artist, duo, DJ, or a band will represent each location and will perform a new, original song, celebrating the different styles and genres across America.

The live competition will have three rounds as the partcipants compete in a series of Qualifying Rounds. They will be followed by the Semi Finals and the ultimate Grand Final.

You can watch the American Song Contest Episode 4 on April 11 via NBC.

Edited by Mohini Banerjee