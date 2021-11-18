Who is Seth? All about 'Tiger King 2' star Joe Exotic's new boyfriend

Joe Exotic's Tiger King 2 received mixed reviews, with many claiming it was a story that could have used more time in the editing room. The second season features Joe behind bars and Carole Baskin taking ownership of his controversial zoo. Jeff Lowe, Tim Stark and Allen Glover resurface with new allegations.

The new chapter also introduces viewers to Exotic's new boyfriend.

Is Seth Joe Exotic's new love interest?

In Tiger King 2, Joe Exotic reveals the name of his new boyfriend, Seth. The Tiger King star describes his lover as a “drop f*cking dead gorgeous” man living in Arkansas.

"I’ve never met Seth, but we talk 15 times a day, and we have a pretty strong connection," Exotic confesses.

Joe Exotic's new boyfriend Seth (Image via Netflix)

Seth assured fans that he does exist and is indeed in a romantic relationship with Exotic. He also confessed to being in full support of his boyfriend’s fight to appeal his sentence.

"I talk to him 5 times a day or more and he sends his love to every one of you," Seth expressed.

However, the seriousness of the new relationship is still unknown.

All about Joe Exotic & Dillon Passage's breakup

Joe Exotic's relationship with Seth came into being after his divorce from Dillon Passage. The latter shared the news of their split on Instagram in March after three years of marriage.

"This wasn’t an easy decision to make but Joe and I both understand that this situation isn't fair to either of us," Passage wrote.

However, Exotic shared a very cryptic message after the breakup. His post included the lines:

"Dillon thinks having to sleep alone and not have me out there is so rough and hard to deal with to the point he has to leave me. Let me tell you what rough really is, spending every day locked in an 8x12 foot box, tied naked in a chair so long my wrists bleed and you sh*t and pi*s on yourself, and for what?"

Initially, Joe's ex-boyfriend insisted the split was amicable, but later changed his statement and explained the relationship to be manipulative, emotionally draining and abusive. Dillon confessed:

"I started to feel and realize that I was yet another animal in a cage for Joe to control. I feel so happy now that I’ve finally relieved myself of Joe."

Dillon is currently dating a man named John.

Joe Exotic to launch 'Bachelor King'

Exotic was planning on launching a contest to find himself a new husband called Bachelor King. Exotic will keep the competition open to men over 18-years interested in becoming the next romance in Joe's life.

The top three finalists will be given a four-day, three-night all-inclusive paid holiday with the Tiger King star once he's been released from prison.

If Joe Exotic ends up serving his complete 22-year sentence, he won’t be released from prison before 2042, making this plan invalid.

Edited by Srijan Sen