Who is Shannon Egan? Dave Galafassi pictures scandal explained amid Toni Collette divorce 

Toni Collette and Dave Galafassi have decided to call it quits after 20 years of marriage. The pair announced their divorce in a joint statement published on the former’s newly reactivated Instagram account.

The statement mentioned that Collette and Galafassi are “united” in their decision and will be parting ways with “respect and care for each other.”

The now-former couple said that their children are of “paramount importance” in their lives and that they will continue to function as a family in a “different shape.”

The pair also thanked their followers for providing then “space and love” and for helping them peacefully transition into a new phase of their lives:

Prior to sharing the divorce statement, Toni Collette reportedly reshared a cryptic quote on her Instagram story that read:

“No matter what your current circumstances are, if you can imagine something better for yourself, you can create it.”

The divorce announcement came shortly after Dave Galafassi was photographed sharing close moments on the beach with a mystery woman, later identified as chiropractor Shannon Egan, in photos published by The Daily Mail.

Everything to know about Shannon Egan: the mystery woman seen with Dave Galafassi

The mystery woman photographed with former Gelbison drummer Dave Galafassi has been identified as Shannon Egan by the Daily Mail. She is reportedly a 41-year-old integrative chiropractor from Sydney.

According to an online profile, Egan has more than 15 years of medical experience and holds a passion for healthy living with specific skills in areas of “women's health, mind-body connection and children's health.”

She also has a special interest in “empowering women to live a calm, connected and inspired life.” The profile also states that Egan loves treating children and enjoys “seeing them reach their full potential, confident in their own body and be full of vitality.”

Shannon Egan is a 41-year-old integrative chiropractor from Sydney (Image via Optimum Health Essentials)

Egan reportedly harbored her passion in the medical field from her own health challenges surrounding a chronic illness. The profile reads:

“Through her own health challenges in recovering from a chronic illness, Shannon understands the complexities of health and the need for an integrative approach, both medically and holistically.”

The chiropractor gained a “deep understanding” of struggling with a life-threatening disease during her years of illness and recovery and reportedly “became fascinated by the emotional experience of illness.”

Her experiences fuelled “a lifelong exploration into spiritual growth, meditation and the mind-body connection.” Shannon Egan graduated from Macquarie University in 2004 with a Bachelor of Chiropractic Science and a Masters of Chiropractic.

She recently made news after being photographed with Dave Galafassi at Australia’s Manly Beach.

A look into the Dave Galafassi picture controversy

Dave Galafassi was photographed with another woman amid divorce from wife Toni Collette (Image via Getty Images)

Dave Galafassi was recently photographed with Shannon Egan at a beach in Sydney shortly before the former’s wife announced that the pair had decided to part ways and file for divorce.

In the photos, obtained by the Daily Mail, Galafassi and Egan were seen enjoying an early morning swim in the sea before being snapped kissing and hugging on the beach.

As per the publication, the pair arrived at the beach at about 7:30 AM and spent 15 minutes in the water before buying a coffee together. One witness allegedly said that the duo were “all over each other.” In one of the photos, the pair were also seen engaged in a deep conversation.

While Galafassi is yet to address the photographs and his hangout with Egan, the former’s wife Toni Collette announced that the couple is heading for divorce shortly after the photos went public.

Collette and Galafassi first met in 2002 and tied the knot in a Buddhist ceremony the following year. They share children Sage and Arlo together and will possibly continue to co-parent amid their divorce.

