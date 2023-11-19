Sheynnis Palacios has recently emerged as the winner of Miss Universe 2023. The competition was held on November 18, 2023, in El Salvador. Palacios has previously won the title of Miss Nicaragua twice, in 2020 and 2023. She also won the title of Miss Teen Nicaragua in 2016, as per Vos TV.

As per USA Today, Palacios was crowned by R'Bonney Gabriel, the winner of Miss Universe 2022. Miss Thailand Antonia Porsild was the first runner-up, as per ABC News. The position of second runner-up was held by Miss Australia, Moraya Wilson.

Expand Tweet

According to The Statesman, Sheynnis Palacios was able to win the competition through the answer she gave to the final question, where she was asked:

"If you could live one year in another woman's shows, who would you choose and why?"

Palacios replied by saying Mary Wollstonecraft and explaining the importance of Mary in bringing more opportunities for women. Sheynnis said that she aims to do the same and emphasized the need for women to achieve their goals without any restrictions.

Sheynnis Palacios has won various other beauty pageants in the past

Despacho 505 states that Sheynnis Palacios was born on May 30, 2000, and she is 23 years old as of 2023. She enrolled at Central American University, where she acquired her degree in mass communication. She also won the Miss Lasallista pageant when she was a student at La Salle Managua Pedagogical Institute.

She represented Managua, Nicaragua, at the Miss Teen Nicaragua 2016 and Teen Universe 2017 paegents. She additionally grabbed a position among the Top 40 during the Miss World pageant held last year.

Before her career as a model, she was a journalist and presented a program titled Understand Your Mind, which was created by her with the aim to help people struggling with mental health issues. The program airs on Channel 11.

According to Despacho 505, Sheynnis Palacios was reportedly harassed inside the bathroom of a restaurant when she was 17 years old. She allegedly revealed in a video in 2017 that the culprit was a worker at the restaurant, and she witnessed the worker recording her on his cell phone when she was in the bathroom. She stated:

"I immediately looked for a way to get out of the toilet, when I came out I asked my companion who just came out and he told me it was a boy."

Palacios has additionally pursued a career as an entrepreneur, and she established a business called Bunuelos La Guadalupana with her mother. Shе is active on Instagram with more than 900,000 followers, and most of her posts fеaturе photoshoots of her posing in different outfits.

Thеrе wеrе around 84 contеstants who participated in thе 72nd Miss Univеrsе pagеant that was held on Saturday. The event was hosted by Miss Universe 2012 Olivia Culpo, popular television personality Jeannie Mai Jenkins, and television presenter Maria Menounos.

E! News reported that the top 10 positions in the competition were held by Isabella Garcia-Manzo, Camila Escribens, Karla Guilfu Acevedo, and others.