How old is Isabella García-Manzo? Meet the Salvadoran model set to compete in Miss Universe 2023

Miss Universe is set to return with a new installment and another batch of international representatives. The event is set to take place in El Salvador, and the model representing the nation is 20-year-old Isabella García-Manzo, who was born on December 10, 2002.

Isabella is among the 84 contestants who will be competing for this year's crown, one of whom will be crowned by the reigning Miss Universe USA, R'Bonney Gabriel. Meanwhile, Olivia Culpo, a former winner and model, and Jeannie Mai Jenkins are scheduled to co-host the event.

Tune in on Saturday at 8 pm ET to watch the event live on the Roku Channel.

Miss Universe 2023 contestant Isabella García-Manzo was crowned Miss El Salvador in July 2023

The upcoming Miss Universe 2023 contestant, Isabella García-Manzo, was born in December 2002 to Andres Garcia Manzo and is 20 years old. She is currently pursuing a degree in hospitality and business management from Les Roches Marbella Global Hospitality and is set to graduate in 2025, according to her LinkedIn profile.

According to Business Insider, Isabella has been interning at different hotels in an attempt to gain customer service experience. She also teaches surfing to children to "instill confidence and personal empowerment" in them.

During the competition, the upcoming Miss Universe 2023 contestant noted that if she could have a superpower, it would be to be able to grant people three wishes. It would allow her to make a positive impact on "countless lives" and help people achieve their dreams. It would also allow her to bring joy to people, embody the "spirit of selflessness," and make the world a better place.

"I’m inspired by the resilient and hardworking Salvadorians across all social classes who work tirelessly every day to make our country better, all while wearing a smile," she said.

Isabella García-Manzo likes to describe herself as brave and says that she is happiest when she is "in harmony with nature." She can't live without the sea and loves hiking in the mountains, strolling through a forest, and enjoying nature in general.

In the national beauty competition, she defeated 13 other contestants and was named Miss El Salvador at the National Theater of San Salvador. She was crowned by Alehandra Guajardo. Fatima Cueller placed second, while Mariana Quintanilla was the second runner-up in the competition.

Miss El Salvador will compete against 83 other contestants in Miss Universe 2023, which includes two trans representatives.

Albania: Endi Demneri

Angola: Ana Bárbara Da Silva Coimbra

Argentina: Yamile Dajud

Aruba: Karol Croes

Australia: Moraya Wilson

The Bahamas: Melissa Ingraham

Bahrain: Lujane Yacoub

Belgium: Emilie Vansteenkiste

Bolivia: Estefany Rivero

Brazil: Maria Brechane

British Virgin Islands: Ashellica Fahie

Bulgaria: Yuliia Pavlikova

Cambodia: John Sotima

Cameroon: Issie Princesse

Canada: Madison Kvaltin

Cayman Islands: Ileann Powery

Chile: Celeste Viel

Colombia: Camila Avella

Costa Rica: Lisbeth Valverde Brenes

Croatia: Andrea Erjavec

Curaçao: Kim Rossen

Czech Republic: Vanesa Švédová

Denmark: Nikoline Uhrenholt Hansen

Dominican Republic: Mariana Downing

Ecuador: Delary Stoffers

Egypt: Mohra Tantawy

Equatorial Guinea: Diana-Lita Hinestrosa Eraul

Finland: Paula Joukanen

France: Diane Leyre

Germany: Helena Bleicher

Great Britain: Jessica Page

Greece: Marielia Zaloumi

Guatemala: Michelle Cohn

Guyana: Lisa Andrea Narine

Honduras: Zuheilyn Clemente

Hungary: Tünde Blága

Iceland: Lilja Síf Pétursdóttir

India: Shweta Sharda

Indonesia: Fabiënne Nicole Groeneveld

Ireland: Aishah Akorede

Italy: Carmen Panepinto Zayati

Jamaica: Jordanne Lauren Levy

Japan: Rio Miyazaki

Kazakhstan: Tomiris Zair

Korea: Soyun Kim

Kosovo: Arbesa Rrahmani

Laos: Phaimany Lathsabanthao

Latvia: Kate Alexeeva

Lebanon: Maya Aboul Hosn

Malaysia: Serena Lee

Malta: Ella Portelli

Mauritius: Tatiana Beauharnais

Mexico: Melissa Flores

Mongolia: Namuunzul Batmagnai

Myanmar: Amara Bo

Namibia: Jameela Uiras

Nepal: Jane Dipika Garrett

Netherlands: Rikkie Kollé

Nicaragua: Sheynnis Palacios

Nigeria: Ugochi Mitchel Ihezue

Norway: Julie Tollefsen

Pakistan: Erica Robin

Panama: Natasha Vargas

Paraguay: Elicena Andrada Orrego

Peru: Camila Escribens

Philippines: Michelle Dee

Poland: Angelika Jurkowianiec

Portugal: Marina Machete

Puerto Rico: Karla Guilfú Acevedo

Russia: Margarita Golubeva

Saint Lucia: Earlyca Frederick

Singapore: Priyanka Annuncia

Slovakia: Kinga Puhova

South Africa: Bryoni Natalie Govender

Spain: Athenea Pérez

Switzerland: Lorena Santen

Thailand: Anntonia Porsild

Trinidad and Tobago: Faith Gillezeau

Ukraine: Angelina Usanova

USA: Noelia Voigt

Venezuela: Diana Silva

Vietnam: Bùi Quỳnh Hoa

Zimbabwe: Brooke Bruk-Jackson

