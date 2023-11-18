How old is Isabella García-Manzo? Meet the Salvadoran model set to compete in Miss Universe 2023

Miss Universe is set to return with a new installment and another batch of international representatives. The event is set to take place in El Salvador, and the model representing the nation is 20-year-old Isabella García-Manzo, who was born on December 10, 2002.
Isabella is among the 84 contestants who will be competing for this year's crown, one of whom will be crowned by the reigning Miss Universe USA, R'Bonney Gabriel. Meanwhile, Olivia Culpo, a former winner and model, and Jeannie Mai Jenkins are scheduled to co-host the event.
Tune in on Saturday at 8 pm ET to watch the event live on the Roku Channel.
Miss Universe 2023 contestant Isabella García-Manzo was crowned Miss El Salvador in July 2023
The upcoming Miss Universe 2023 contestant, Isabella García-Manzo, was born in December 2002 to Andres Garcia Manzo and is 20 years old. She is currently pursuing a degree in hospitality and business management from Les Roches Marbella Global Hospitality and is set to graduate in 2025, according to her LinkedIn profile.
According to Business Insider, Isabella has been interning at different hotels in an attempt to gain customer service experience. She also teaches surfing to children to "instill confidence and personal empowerment" in them.
During the competition, the upcoming Miss Universe 2023 contestant noted that if she could have a superpower, it would be to be able to grant people three wishes. It would allow her to make a positive impact on "countless lives" and help people achieve their dreams. It would also allow her to bring joy to people, embody the "spirit of selflessness," and make the world a better place.
"I’m inspired by the resilient and hardworking Salvadorians across all social classes who work tirelessly every day to make our country better, all while wearing a smile," she said.
Isabella García-Manzo likes to describe herself as brave and says that she is happiest when she is "in harmony with nature." She can't live without the sea and loves hiking in the mountains, strolling through a forest, and enjoying nature in general.
In the national beauty competition, she defeated 13 other contestants and was named Miss El Salvador at the National Theater of San Salvador. She was crowned by Alehandra Guajardo. Fatima Cueller placed second, while Mariana Quintanilla was the second runner-up in the competition.
Miss El Salvador will compete against 83 other contestants in Miss Universe 2023, which includes two trans representatives.
- Albania: Endi Demneri
- Angola: Ana Bárbara Da Silva Coimbra
- Argentina: Yamile Dajud
- Aruba: Karol Croes
- Australia: Moraya Wilson
- The Bahamas: Melissa Ingraham
- Bahrain: Lujane Yacoub
- Belgium: Emilie Vansteenkiste
- Bolivia: Estefany Rivero
- Brazil: Maria Brechane
- British Virgin Islands: Ashellica Fahie
- Bulgaria: Yuliia Pavlikova
- Cambodia: John Sotima
- Cameroon: Issie Princesse
- Canada: Madison Kvaltin
- Cayman Islands: Ileann Powery
- Chile: Celeste Viel
- Colombia: Camila Avella
- Costa Rica: Lisbeth Valverde Brenes
- Croatia: Andrea Erjavec
- Curaçao: Kim Rossen
- Czech Republic: Vanesa Švédová
- Denmark: Nikoline Uhrenholt Hansen
- Dominican Republic: Mariana Downing
- Ecuador: Delary Stoffers
- Egypt: Mohra Tantawy
- Equatorial Guinea: Diana-Lita Hinestrosa Eraul
- Finland: Paula Joukanen
- France: Diane Leyre
- Germany: Helena Bleicher
- Great Britain: Jessica Page
- Greece: Marielia Zaloumi
- Guatemala: Michelle Cohn
- Guyana: Lisa Andrea Narine
- Honduras: Zuheilyn Clemente
- Hungary: Tünde Blága
- Iceland: Lilja Síf Pétursdóttir
- India: Shweta Sharda
- Indonesia: Fabiënne Nicole Groeneveld
- Ireland: Aishah Akorede
- Italy: Carmen Panepinto Zayati
- Jamaica: Jordanne Lauren Levy
- Japan: Rio Miyazaki
- Kazakhstan: Tomiris Zair
- Korea: Soyun Kim
- Kosovo: Arbesa Rrahmani
- Laos: Phaimany Lathsabanthao
- Latvia: Kate Alexeeva
- Lebanon: Maya Aboul Hosn
- Malaysia: Serena Lee
- Malta: Ella Portelli
- Mauritius: Tatiana Beauharnais
- Mexico: Melissa Flores
- Mongolia: Namuunzul Batmagnai
- Myanmar: Amara Bo
- Namibia: Jameela Uiras
- Nepal: Jane Dipika Garrett
- Netherlands: Rikkie Kollé
- Nicaragua: Sheynnis Palacios
- Nigeria: Ugochi Mitchel Ihezue
- Norway: Julie Tollefsen
- Pakistan: Erica Robin
- Panama: Natasha Vargas
- Paraguay: Elicena Andrada Orrego
- Peru: Camila Escribens
- Philippines: Michelle Dee
- Poland: Angelika Jurkowianiec
- Portugal: Marina Machete
- Puerto Rico: Karla Guilfú Acevedo
- Russia: Margarita Golubeva
- Saint Lucia: Earlyca Frederick
- Singapore: Priyanka Annuncia
- Slovakia: Kinga Puhova
- South Africa: Bryoni Natalie Govender
- Spain: Athenea Pérez
- Switzerland: Lorena Santen
- Thailand: Anntonia Porsild
- Trinidad and Tobago: Faith Gillezeau
- Ukraine: Angelina Usanova
- USA: Noelia Voigt
- Venezuela: Diana Silva
- Vietnam: Bùi Quỳnh Hoa
- Zimbabwe: Brooke Bruk-Jackson
Tune in on Saturday at 8 pm ET to watch the event live on the Roku Channel.