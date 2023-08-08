Who is Skylar Staten Randall? Sandra Bullock and Bryan Randall's kids' ages explored as latter dies aged 57

Bryan Randall recently passed away from amyotrophic later sclerosis at the age of 57. He was romantically linked to Sandra Bullock since 2015. The duo were the parents of three children, including Bryan's daughter Skylar Staten Randall, who is a popular model.

Bryan's family revealed in a statement that he died on August 5, 2023, adding that he chose to keep his battle with ALS private. The statement further continued:

"We are immensely grateful to the tireless doctors who navigated the landscape of this illness with us and to the astounding nurses who became our roommates, often sacrificing their own families to be with ours."

Bryan Randall and Sandra Bullock raised three children together

Bryan Randall and Sandra Bullock were first romantically linked in 2015. The latter decided to take a break from acting in 2022 to spend more time at home. She said at the time that she wanted to be in a place where she can be happy.

During her appearance on the Red Table Talk in December 2021, Bullock addressed her co-parenting relationship with Randall and said that she found the love of her life in him. Together, Bryan and Sandra parented three children.

Bryan's youngest son, Louis Bardo Bullock, was adopted by Sandra in 2010. Louis is 13 years old as of 2023. Sandra was married to Jesse James at the time and the marriage was going through a tough phase due to reports of infidelity. The two eventually separated in 2010.

Sandra then adopted another daughter, Laila Bullock, through the foster care system in 2015. While speaking at the Red Table Talk, Sandra revealed that she learned a few things about raising children with trauma before Laila joined her family, as the latter had been in the foster care system for a long time and it had taken a toll on her.

Bryan, meanwhile, had a daughter named Skylar Staten Randall. The 29-year-old is a model and was born to Bryan's girlfriend Janine Staten in 1993. However, Janine was struggling with drug addiction for a long time, which led to her demise in 2004.

Bryan Randall and Sandra Bullock were spotted together on various occasions over the years

Bryan Randall and Sandra Bullock made their red carpet debut in 2015 (Image via mrbrianrowe/Twitter)

Bryan Randall was a photographer. He met Sandra in 2015 after clicking a picture of the latter's son Louis on his birthday. The duo reportedly began dating in a few months and were spotted together at the marriage of Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux.

The pair went on a double date with Aniston and Theroux the same year and were seen walking in the streets of Los Angeles together. Randall and Bullock made their red carpet debut at the premiere of Our Brand Is Crisis in Los Angeles.

There were rumors about Bryan and Sandra's engagement in 2016, but the latter's representative denied them. In 2018, the rumors of their marriage came out but Sandra's representative once again denied them.

During the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020, Sandra and Bryan donated around 6,000 KN95 masks to healthcare workers in Los Angeles. Bullock decided to take a break from acting in 2022. At the time, while speaking to People, she clarified that she is not retiring.

Bryan Randall was the owner of a company called Bryan Randall Photography. He was a model at the beginning of his career.