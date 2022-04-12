Who is Stela Cole from American Song Contest? Atlanta native couldn’t walk for a year due to sports injury

NBC’s American Song Contest has taken television by storm due to its interesting concept. The upcoming episode of American Song Content will be released on April 11. Viewers will get to see 11 new singers on Monday’s episode.

One of them is Georgia representative, Stela Cole, who started to write songs after suffering a sports injury. She will be singing her original song DIY on the show.

American Song Contest features 56 contestants representing different states of the country. These are contestants who are a mixture of unknown and popular singers who will be performing their original songs to win the country’s vote. The music competition is judged by Kelly Clarkson and Snoop Dog.

The official synopsis of the show reads:

"American Song Contest" will feature live original musical performances, representing all 50 states, five U.S. territories, and our nation's capital, competing to win the country's vote for the Best Original Song. An incredible solo artist, duo, DJ, or a band will represent each location and will perform a new, original song, celebrating the different styles and genres across America."

It also adds:

"The live competition consists of three rounds as the acts compete in a series of Qualifying Rounds, followed by the Semi Finals and the ultimate Grand Final where one state or territory will emerge victorious."

Stela Cole from American Song Contest was a soccer player while growing up

Stela Cole, an Atlanta native, is a 24-year-old singer who graduated from Starrs Mill High School in 2016. She grew up in Peachtree City as a soccer player. However, she experienced a serious back injury that left her unable to walk for a year. Her inability to move gave birth to her interest in singing. In an interview, she stated:

“Being super depressed and angsty and not knowing what I wanted to do with my life, I started writing songs on the piano,”

She further said:

“I stayed up until 3 a.m. writing. The songs were terrible.”

Stela was an amateur songwriter when she attended Belmont University in Nashville. However, she learnt how to write songs properly when she met her future manager in the University who taught her everything about the process.

In 2018, she made her debut single You F O, which was described by prominent entertainment news portals as "addictive," with one publication stating that "Stela Cole will absolutely blow your mind." However, in 2018, she signed a record deal with RCA Records, but the contract did not go a long way.

In 2020, Cole became an online sensation after she released Woman of the Hour, which contributed to her exponential growth. She currently has one million monthly listeners and 500,000 followers across her social accounts. The California native is proud of herself for drawing a large audience, organically.

Moreover, the I Shot Cupid singer derives musical influence majorly from OutKast, Diana Ross, Brenda Lee and Doo-wop.

Viewers can watch the American Song Contest on April 11, 2022 from 8.00 pm to 10.00 pm on NBC and on Peacock the next day.

