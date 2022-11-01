Who is Stephen Jackson to George Floyd? Kanye issues fiery response after being called out over Roxie Washington remarks 

Kanye West recently took to right-wing platform Parler to address the comments he made about Roxie Washington, the mother of George Floyd’s daughter, Gianna. This comes after former NBA star Stephen Jackson slammed the rapper for making disparaging comments against the Floyd family. George Floyd was an old friend of Jackson.

In a post on Parler, Kanye West explained that Washington “threatened to sue” him because he “gave a different perspective” about Floyd’s death.” He added:

“..I'm a digital prisoner right now but If you keep talking Ima keep talking If you shut the f**k up I’ll leave it alone.”

Parler is a social media platform owned by the husband of conservative commentator Candace Owens.

Kanye's post came as a response to Stephen Jackson addressing the Yeezy-designer on behalf of the Floyd family after the latter claimed that he had donated $2 million to help Gianna, the daughter of George Floyd.

Jackson urged West to “keep George’s name out of your mouth.” He also raised doubts over the exorbitant amount that West claimed to have donated for Gianna.

"We just had a bond": Exploring Stephen Jackson and George Floyd's friendship amid Kanye West drama

Jackson has been a key figure in leading the protests that were sparked by the brutal killing of George Floyd in 2020. The well-known athlete even addressed Floyd as his “twin brother.”

Jackson and George Floyd were old friends. According to Republic World, the duo met each other in Houston through a mutual friend and had been close ever since.

In an interview with ESPN, Stephen Jackson recounted how he had met Floyd during a Basketball game. He said:

“So he brings Floyd down, I look at Floyd, and the first thing we both say is, "Who's your daddy?" From looking alike and from that day forward, we just had a bond. We became tight.”

Jackson recently slammed West after the latter came for Gianna’s mother, Roxie Washington. Jackson addressed West in a video and said:

“Nobody asked you to say nothing about George Floyd but you decided to say that on your own so you gon’ pay the consequences. Roxanne was minding her business, Gianna was minding her business.”

Stephen Jackson also debunked West’s claims of giving $2 million to Gianna. He stated that Gianna only received $250,000 which was broken down for the families Roxanna wished to give back to.

What did Kanye West say about Roxie Washington?

On Sunday, October 30, the Donda rapper posted a lengthy note directed at Roxie Washington, who is considering suing him for $250 million for defamation. This comes after West claimed that Floyd died from fentanyl and not from police brutality.

In his Instagram post, West claimed to have given a hefty sum to the Floyd family to help Gianna. He also boasted about offering her financial support and slammed the Black Lives Matter movement for not helping them monetarily. He added:

“Many gave words. I ACTED. Now because of words you want to sue me for 250 million dollars…”

The Praise God rapper then went on to say that he is going through an “Economic lynching. A Digital Lynching. A Social Credit Scot bankrupting.” He also claimed Roxie Washington was either "being controlled" or she was "being greedy."

The post earned Kanye a second ban on Instagram. The first ban came earlier last month for the rapper's antisemitic comments.

