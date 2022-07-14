Who is Styles P? Rapper goes viral for Yonkers police confrontation video

A video of Styles P recently went viral where he tried to protect a woman from being seemingly unjustly detained by the cops. In the video, the woman, a delivery partner with Uber, is detained by police officers.

Another woman recorded the incident and yelled at the officers about the delivery partner being handcuffed. The woman recording the video can be heard yelling that the detainee was not resisting arrest. The rapper appears to be at the location. He encouraged the woman recording the video to continue filming and try to help the detained woman.

An officer tried to approach Styles P, and he warned the officer not to touch him. He then moves to the other side of the woman being detained. Netizens have noted the artist for trying to help the woman confront the officers.

Tai @Macktavious No Jumper @nojumper Styles P steps in after witnessing an unarmed black woman get slammed to the ground by the police Styles P steps in after witnessing an unarmed black woman get slammed to the ground by the police https://t.co/trSUfDAPCM Styles P made Track 17 on Ghost in a Shell for police officers like this twitter.com/nojumper/statu… Styles P made Track 17 on Ghost in a Shell for police officers like this twitter.com/nojumper/statu…

In the latest update, Yonkers Police acknowledged the incident and said the woman allegedly escaped from the cops while being investigated for reckless driving on an unregistered moped on a busy city sidewalk. One of the officers caught her and tried to restrain her, but she refused to cooperate after which she had to be pinned down to the ground and handcuffed.

Before her arrest, a knife was found in the front compartment of the moped. The statement mentioned that an internal investigation immediately began at the scene. This included a review of all video surveillance footage, including Body-Worn Cameras, alongside interviews of all those involved. The statement also states that no force was used while detaining the woman. The statement mentioned,

“The investigation is ongoing. The attached video is the full and un-edited Body-Worn Camera footage from a primary Officer involved. The Yonkers Police Department is committed to transparency and serving the Yonkers community with service, integrity, and respect. More information regarding this interaction may be released as it becomes available.”

Everything known about Styles P

Styles P is a rapper well-known for his collaboration with various artists (Image via Johnny Nunez/Getty Images)

Styles P started rapping as a member of the hip-hop group Lox and met Mary J. Blige when they were teens. Sean “Diddy” Combs was impressed with Lox's lyrics, and they were subsequently signed to Bad Boy Records. They collaborated with rappers like Diddy, The Notorious B.I.G., and others, which made them popular.

The group wrote and performed on most of the hits by Diddy, Mariah Carey, The Notorious B.I.G., and Mary J. Blige in 1996 and 1997. The group was also appreciated for their tribute to the late Notorious B.I.G. with the single, We’ll Always Love Big Poppa.

Lox continued to write more songs and released their first album, Money, Power, and Respect, in 1998. The album topped the charts as the trio tried to get rid of their contract. After convincing Puff Daddy to do the same, they were released, and the Bad Boy was left to sign with Ruff Ryder Records.

Styles P released his first solo album, A Gangster and a Gentleman in 2002 and it topped the US Billboard Hot 100 and Billboard Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs. He was then featured on an alternate version of Akon’s first single, Locked Up, in 2004, and his second album, Time is Money, was released in 2006.

He recorded a few mixtapes and released two albums in 2010 – The Green Ghost Project and DJ Green Lantern. This was followed by four more albums – Master of Ceremonies in 2011, The World’s Most Hardest MC Project in 2012, Float in 2013, and Phantom and the Ghost in 2014.

After a long break, Lox released an album, Filthy America… It’s Beautiful in 2016, followed by a few more albums until 2019. Styles then collaborated with Dave East and released an album, Beloved, in 2018. He then released his 13th studio album, Styles David: Ghost Your Enthusiasm, in May 2020.

Apart from being a successful rapper, Styles P has also written a novel, Invincible, released in 2010. He opened a juice bar called Juices for Life in the Bronx, New York, in 2011 and an EP, #The1st28, in February 2012.

He appeared on the 16th season of Marriage Boot Camp with his wife, Adjua, in 2020 and the documentary series, Everything’s Gonna Be All White, in February 2022.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far