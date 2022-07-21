Who is Suede Brooks ? Age explored as YouTuber goes yacht hopping with Drake 

Rapper Drake was spotted with model Suede Brooks while on a vacation in St Tropez, France on Tuesday. Neither of them have confirmed that they are dating. However, a source told Entertainment Tonight that the two are interested in one another but are keeping it casual initially.

The duo were photographed on a yacht. The 35-year-old rapper was wearing an Off White by Mercedes-Benz t-shirt, a pair of white shorts, sneakers and a blue bandana. Meanwhile, the 21-year-old influencer sported a blue swimsuit along with an oversized button-down shirt.

Drake and Suede Brooks (Image via Backgrid)

Speaking about the two spending time together “yacht hopping,” an insider told Entertainment Tonight:

“They’re having fun together. They are sweet, whispering in each other’s ears and laughing.”

The source also revealed that their mutual friends of the two have been “rooting for them to hang out more.”

Who is Suede Brooks?

Suede Brooks is a social media personality best known for her fashion and beauty content. She has amassed a large following of over 1.5 million followers on Instagram. The influencer has also gained immense traction on TikTok for her Get Ready With Me and clothing haul videos.

The Las Vegas, Nevada native became popular online after creating her own beachbikiniklass Tumblr account. Since then, she frequently posted content online and began building a following. In initial years, she amassed a fan following after being seen with her friend and fellow influencer Maddi Bragg.

Suede Brooks also has her own YouTube channel where she has over 335k subscribers. According to her bio, she created her own channel on the video sharing platform as a “coping mechanism” after becoming the “target of extreme bullying in school.”

The 21-year-old had uploaded 158 videos at the time of writing this article. Her most recent video, which was uploaded a year ago, was titled- “HOLIDAY GIFT GUIDE FOR HER! | SUEDE BROOKS.”

However, the influencer has remained mostly active on her Instagram and TikTok accounts in the last few months.

Along with gaining a huge following across platforms, Brooks began working and modeling for big brands including Adidas, Sephora, Marc Jacobs and Lexus. She has also been featured in established publications like Teen Vogue.

Following the influencer’s “yacht hopping” adventures with Drake, the duo headed to Club 55 which has been dubbed one of the most historic beach clubs in St Tropez.

What has Drake been up to recently?

Drake was last seen in the French town following his rumored Swedish imprisonment. On Tuesday, the Grammy winner took to his Instagram to share pictures of the Coral Ocean, a 238-foot super-yacht. The super-yatch has a glass bottom spa pool, a full service bar and a sound system as well as a lavish master bedroom that has skylights.

It remains unclear whether the rapper was spotted with Brooks on the same boat.

Meanwhile, it was recently reported that an unidentified 23-year-old man was arrested for trespassing into the rapper’s new Los Angeles mansion. The trespasser, who claimed to be Drake's son, stated that he wanted to meet his alleged father. He said that he was waiting for the rapper to return home to meet him.

However, police officers arrived as soon as one of Drake’s employees found him loitering around Drake’s property and arrested the man.

Drake reportedly purchased the property for $75 million from British pop sensation Robbie Williams.

