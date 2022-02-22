Who is Tammy Knickerbocker? All about the RHOC star as daughter Lindsey is arrested over meth charge 

Reality TV star Tammy Knickerbocker's daughter Lindsey Knickerbocker was arrested in Arkansas on February 12, 2022.

West Memphis Police reported that the 33-year-old woman was pulled over by a patrolling officer because her license plate light was out in the parking lot of a Motel 6 located near Ingram Boulevard just before 11.30 p.m.

When officers searched her car, they discovered 0.4 grams of meth, over $2,000 in counterfeit money, 2 forged checks, as well as a device that could print additional checks.

Lindsey Knickerbocker's identity was confirmed by Crittenden County Sheriff Mike Allen on Facebook. The sheriff's office found out who she was when entertainment news outlet TMZ called to seek information about Knickerbocker.

Chief Todd Grooms said that he was in complete surprise when he found out that someone in their jail was related to a television personality.

As per court documents, Knickerbocker was booked into the Crittenden County Jail on charges including possession of methamphetamine, cocaine or heroin, possession of a forgery device, and forgery committed in the first degree.

The bond is set at $25,000, and she is expected to appear in court on March 31, 2022.

Chief Grooms added,

“It’s sad. Especially when it’s someone that you’re able to look at before and after pictures, it’s sad to know that a lot of our younger people today are getting mixed up in that and yeah, it does break my heart.”

Knickerbocker was also arrested in 2013 for DUI after flooding several parked cars and punching a police officer, according to court documents.

Tammy Knickerbocker used to star in a reality television show

Born on July 17, 1963, Tammy Knickerbocker rose to fame by starring in the reality television show Real Housewives of Orange County.

As a 46-year-old single mother of three, Knickerbocker joined the cast in season 2 on the recommendation of her friend Jeana Keough, who was then a housewife. Her family includes two daughters from her first marriage, Megan and Lindsey, and a young son named Ryley from a relationship that ended sometime back.

Tammy Knickerbocker's first husband, Lou, breathed his last to a heart attack on April 24, 2007, when he was 67-years-old. She parted ways with Lou when she learned about his affair with his assistant and after their business went bankrupt. As a result, her lifestyle had changed from being married and owning one of the largest houses in the community to being a single mom and renting a $1.3 million house in the community while her Coto house underwent renovations due to severe water damage.

Another twist in Ryley's storyline is the fact that his father, Duff, works in Coto as Gunvalson's home office manager. Duff and Knickerbocker had aimed to balance their relationship with raising their young son. They finally, however, decided to end any romantic relationship they may have had.

While Tammy Knickerbocker left the series at the end of season 3, she made a cameo appearance in season 4 where she attended a party with then Housewives and other former Housewives, and made another appearance at a Bunco party hosted by Tamra Barney.

