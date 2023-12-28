Who is Tasha K? Kevin Hart sues former assistant for alleged defamatory interview

Actor Kevin Hart has taken legal action against his former assistant, Meisha Shakes, and YouTuber Tasha K. The legal complaint filed in the Los Angeles Superior Court is related to an interview given by assistant Shakes on the latter’s official channel, Unwine, with Tasha K.

The complaint includes charges of defamation and alleged extortion. While Hart had issued a public apology for cheating on his wife, the complaint claims he was asked for $250,000 by Tasha’s collaborators for keeping the interview on hold.

Latasha Kebe, aka Tasha K, has targeted other celebrities, including Cardi B, Will Smith and Jada Pinkett, Akademiks, and many more. While Cardi B won the case against Latasha and was awarded $4 million for damages, Latasha declared bankruptcy and did not pay up.

An insight into Tasha K, the vlogger being sued by Kevin Hart

Latasha Kebe is a YouTuber and media personality (Image via Instagram)

Kebe is known by many for the infamous and expensive lawsuit she fought with Cardi B. She is known as an outspoken media personality for her controversial YouTube videos. Her YouTube channel, Unwine with Tasha K, discusses celebrity gossip and behind-the-scene events in the entertainment industry.

While she has gained a massive following for her frank style, she has also earned legal issues from famous names in the industry. Her penchant for ruffling the feathers of the rich and famous has landed her repeatedly in the court. Kebe lost her case against Cardi B, where the court ordered her to pay almost $4 million in damages.

As such, Kebe announced bankruptcy. According to Billboard, she claimed to have assets of $58,595, which included two Louis Vuitton purses, a 2021 Chevrolet Silverado, and $95 in her bank account.

In her personal life, Latasha has two children from her marriage to Cheickna H Kebe, who is a Malian businessman. He has been part of the restaurant industry for over 20 years.

What is Kevin Hart’s case against Tasha K?

Kebe’s Instagram account and YouTube channel published an interview with Meisha Shakes, a former assistant and friend of actor-comedian Kevin Hart. Shakes worked for Hart between 2017 and 2020. The interview was promoted with the caption, “The interview that Kevin Hart will WISH NEVER CAME OUT!!”

The interview released on December 22, 2023, had Shakes alleging Hart of having an affair in his office. Moreover, she claimed that the actor had a gambling problem, and she had informed Hart’s wife, Eniko, about the comedian’s affair.

Per People, Kevin’s lawsuit names Meisha Shakes and Latasha Kebe as defendants. Hart claimed that Kebe demanded money through collaborators in November, demanding $250,000 for not making the interview public.

Hart's assistant Meisha alleged the actor of cheating and gambling (Image via YouTube@unwinewithtashak)

Hart involved police in issuing a cease and desist order against publishing the interview and cited an NDA between Hart and Shakes during her appointment with the comedian’s company.

Citing false and defamatory statements in the interview, Hart sued both the defendants for invasion of privacy and civil extortion. Moreover, he charges Shakes for breach of contract and Tasha K for intentional interference with contractual relations.

The complaint further refers to Kebe’s history of posting malicious and defamatory content about celebrities. On the other hand, Kebe asked people to watch the full interview on her channel in response.

Who are some celebrities Kebe has targeted?

Besides Hart, Cardi B sued Kebe over defamation (Image via Universal Pictures and Amazon MGM Studios)

The most famous libel case for Latasha Kebe has been with singer-rapper Cardi B. She defamed the singer on various parameters, which include using hard drugs, cheating on her husband, having STDs, and working as a prostitute. Some of her videos explicitly and maliciously described her allegations about the singer’s actions.

The YouTuber has had legal battles with others, including Sukihana and Wack 100. She also published allegations about Will Smith and Duane Martin, which Smith and his wife have denied in public. Jada Pinkett Smith had indicated an intention to take a legal course.