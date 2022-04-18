Who is Tenelle Luafalemana from American Song Contest? American Samoa native is a Grammy-nominated and Billboard-charting singer

Singer Tenelle Luafalemana will represent her State Samoa in the American Song Contest on Monday in front of judges and the audience.

The Grammy-nominated and Billboard-charting singer will sing her song Full Circle in the American Song Contest, hosted by Kelly Clarkson and Snoop Dogg.

All About American Song Contest Singer Tenelle Luafalemana

The Grammy-nominated and Billboard-charted artist Tenelle Christine Luafalemana, aka Tenelle, makes melodic, R&B-infused reggae pop. She grew up listening to artists such as Whitney Houston, Lauryn Hill, Fiji, Betty Wright and Aswad as a child.

Luafalemana spent her childhood days with her family of Samoan descent. Initially, the singer was interested in sports before she found her calling in singing. At the age of 12, she took her vocal lessons with Tim Carter, gaining early performance experience by singing at funerals, church and at family gatherings.

She started performing on stage after high school, singing alongside three of her uncles in the band Chord Brown. She regularly performed around San Diego, Long Beach, and Los Angeles. It was during this time that she started writing her own songs.

She began focusing on a solo career in 2008, splitting her time between performances in Long Beach and traveling to Hawaii, where she found work singing backup.

She debuted her singles, Bulletproof and Flava, in 2013, which reached the top of the digital charts. She then started opening for high-profile concerts for Fiji, Common Kings, Drew Deezy among others.

In 2015, she paired with Spawnbreezie for a single, Going Nowhere. Then, in 2016, she teamed up with Fiji for Ride or Die and Say That You Love Me featuring Sammy J. Tenelle delivered her debut album, For the Lovers, in 2017.

The owner of the merchandising line, 10x10 Clothing Co, Luafalemana has 24,847 followers and 81,177 monthly listeners on Spotify.

American Song Contest Singer Tenelle Luafalemana's Past

A native of Carson, California, she earned her Associate's degree, Liberal Arts and Sciences, General Studies and Humanities from El Camino College. She then joined California State University-Dominguez Hills in 2006 to pursue Associate of Arts - AA, General Studies.

While studying, the singer worked as a Special Event Coordinator at Lasting Impressions Event Rental in Greater Los Angeles Area for 4 years. She then joined Cedars-Sinai in 2010 as a Cost Center Representative before joining Zephyr Partners as Contact Center Agent for 9 months.

On April 2014, Luafalemana started working as a personal trainer at Ohana Wellness Center and worked there till January 2016 providing “clients with assistance and knowledge of muscle function and the importance of safety with body movement, core, breathing, blood circulation, and repetition,” along with many other things as per her Linkedln profile.

While doing these jobs, she started her music company Tenelle Music LLC in June 2010 and became a managing partner in Heartist Movement LLC in April 2018.

The singer is now all set to enthrall the audience in the upcoming episode on NBC's American Song Contest.

Edited by Suchitra