Who is Teyonah Parris? All about the They Cloned Tyrone star ahead of the premiere

They Cloned Tyrone is a brand new sci-fi mystery-thriller comedy movie that is all set to make its arrival exclusively on Netflix on Friday, July 21, 2023. They Cloned Tyrone chronicles the story of an unusual trio who faces a set of eerie events, that lead them to become the target of a dangerous conspiracy.

Actress Teyonah Parris portrays one of the lead characters, Yo-Yo, in the upcoming Netflix movie. The character is part of the main trio that gets stuck into the rabbit hole neighborhood conspiracy.

Juel Taylor has acted as the director of the movie. Taylor has also served as the writer, along with Tony Rettenmaier.

In the official trailer for They Cloned Tyrone, Parris' character is marked as a "Pro", denoting an expert in knowing what goes on in the alleys of the neighborhood.

Ever since the audience saw the glimpses of the intriguing character Yo-Yo, played by Teyonah Parris in the official trailer for They Cloned Tyrone, released by Netflix, they have been quite eager to learn all about the American actress.

Teyonah Parris rose to prominence with the series Mad Men

Teyonah Parris is a 35-year-old American actress who completed her graduation from the prestigious Juilliard School. She stepped into the world of acting in 2010 with the role of Alma in the short film Empire Corner.

However, the actress rose to prominence after portraying the significant character Secretary Dawn Chambers in the 2012 - 2015 AMC drama show, Mad Men. She appeared in the series from season 5 to season 7.

Apart from that, Teyonah Parris is also best known for her portrayal of the role of Missy Vaughn in the 2014 series Survivor's Remorse, Detective Pamela Rose in 2017's Empire, Colandrea "Coco" Conners in the 2014 movie Dear White People, Penelope in the 2015 movie Five Nights in Maine, Brianna Cartwright in 2021's Candyman and Monica Rambeau / "Geraldine" the popular 2021 Marvel series WandaVision.

Parris has also been a crucial part of several other noteworthy movies and TV series, including Placeholders, Marvel Studios: Assembled, CSI: Crime Scene Investigation, The Good Wife, Murder, Charm City Kings, If Beale Street Could Talk, The Photograph, Point Blank, Chi-Raq, Love Under New Management: The Miki Howard Story, They Came Together and a few others.

The actress is also set to reprise her role as Monica Rambeau in the upcoming 2023 superhero Marvel movie, The Marvels. She is currently also filming for another upcoming comedy Christmas movie, Dashing Through the Snow.

From the looks of her impressive filmography, it's safe to say, it will be quite thrilling to see the actress portraying the comedic yet groovy role of Yo-Yo in the Netflix movie They Cloned Tyrone.

Besides Teyonah Parris, other actors in the cast list for They Cloned Tyrone include:

John Boyega as Fontaine

Jamie Foxx as Slick Charles

J. Alphonse Nicholson as Issac

Eric Robinson Jr. as Big Moss

Tamberla Perry as Biddy

Kiefer Sutherland

David Alan Grier

The list of producers for the upcoming movie includes Jamie Foxx, Charles D. King, director Juel Taylor and Tony Rettenmaier, among others.

Don't forget to watch They Cloned Tyrone, which debuts on July 21, 2023, on Netflix.

Poll : 0 votes