Who are ‘The Four Lads in Jeans?’ Viral meme explained as Birmingham boys gets statues outside city bar

The stars of the "Four Lads in Jeans" meme have been enshrined in papier-mache outside the bar where their famous picture was taken. The picture of Kevin Rooney, Alex Lacey, Jamie Phillips, and Connon Humpage, based on which the statue is modeled, went viral back in 2019 when it was first shared on Instagram. The statue was unveiled on Saturday, August 27, 2022, outside All Bar One, Grand Central, where the original photo was taken.
The statue, which sees the four guys immortalized in bronze metal, is made partly of papier-mache and was created by artist Tat Vision, who shared a sneak peek of the same on Twitter. With the revelation of the first look of the statue, many are now remembering the popular meme that went viral back in 2019.
The “Four Lads in Jeans” took the internet by storm in 2019: What was it all about?
The famous meme of the “Four Lads in Jeans” is based on an image of four British men, who are standing in front of a British bar. The meme went viral back in 2019, as it represents British 2010s culture.
The four men were dressed in tight shirts, cropped trousers, and polo t-shirts, and showed off their sleeve tattoos. The look they sported was of much interest to netizens, who fashioned a meme after them, taking a dig at the way they were dressed.
Interestingly, the photo apparently showed typical British boys on a night out, and people often added captions that made the image even more hilarious.
The “Four Lads in Jeans” statue took a couple of weeks to make: More details about the sculpture explored
The statue, made by artist Tat Vision, whose real name is Well Douglas, revealed that his papier-mache sculptures took a couple of weeks to create. However, he admitted and predicted that someone would probably try to take their heads off while enjoying a drink on a night out, and the sculpture would not last for a very long time.
The statue, which was given a bronze and golden tint, was built as part of the Birmingham Weekender, an arts event in the city. Speaking about the statue, the artist said that he had decided to create the statue after being inspired by Greek statues that were made of gold. The artist covered four women's mannequins with papier-mache and painted them in black and gold to create the ingenious sculptures.
Those who witnessed these statues, either in person or on social media, had a diverse set of opinions to share. While some mocked the statue, others were just amused by the artist's idea coming to life.
In fact, an user who was quite impressed by the statue also said:
“I don’t care what anybody says. This is brilliant.”
The “Four Lads In Jeans” meme originated when the four lads from Birmingham and Coventry were on a night out. However, at the time, they wouldn’t have known that their picture would soon become the internet’s biggest meme and go on to inspire the installation of a statue just outside the bar where the picture was taken.