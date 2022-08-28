Who are ‘The Four Lads in Jeans?’ Viral meme explained as Birmingham boys gets statues outside city bar

The stars of the "Four Lads in Jeans" meme have been enshrined in papier-mache outside the bar where their famous picture was taken. The picture of Kevin Rooney, Alex Lacey, Jamie Phillips, and Connon Humpage, based on which the statue is modeled, went viral back in 2019 when it was first shared on Instagram. The statue was unveiled on Saturday, August 27, 2022, outside All Bar One, Grand Central, where the original photo was taken.

The statue, which sees the four guys immortalized in bronze metal, is made partly of papier-mache and was created by artist Tat Vision, who shared a sneak peek of the same on Twitter. With the revelation of the first look of the statue, many are now remembering the popular meme that went viral back in 2019.

Tat Vision @TatVision Nearly finished the Four lads in Jeans statue. Come and see it unveiled on Saturday outside @Allbarone Grand Central! Nearly finished the Four lads in Jeans statue. Come and see it unveiled on Saturday outside @Allbarone Grand Central! https://t.co/UAnRP5CcJX

The “Four Lads in Jeans” took the internet by storm in 2019: What was it all about?

The famous meme of the “Four Lads in Jeans” is based on an image of four British men, who are standing in front of a British bar. The meme went viral back in 2019, as it represents British 2010s culture.

The four men were dressed in tight shirts, cropped trousers, and polo t-shirts, and showed off their sleeve tattoos. The look they sported was of much interest to netizens, who fashioned a meme after them, taking a dig at the way they were dressed.

Interestingly, the photo apparently showed typical British boys on a night out, and people often added captions that made the image even more hilarious.

Albóndiga @_alexlloyd bB @robbybobbybell best thing about twitter is them 4 lads in tight jeans hahahaha best thing about twitter is them 4 lads in tight jeans hahahaha “Best thing about twitter is them 4 lads in tight jeans hahahaha” twitter.com/robbybobbybell… “Best thing about twitter is them 4 lads in tight jeans hahahaha” twitter.com/robbybobbybell… https://t.co/XoV6fUvZD8

Harrison Brocklehurst @harrisonjbrock “Yeah he might have been a bit racist, but defacing a Winston Churchill statue is just too far mate.” “Yeah he might have been a bit racist, but defacing a Winston Churchill statue is just too far mate.” https://t.co/Yl0jBWaFNK

Kyle @KyleHogan98 Isn’t it mad that 4 lads got a picture together before a night out and are now memes for the rest of their lifes hahahahahah Isn’t it mad that 4 lads got a picture together before a night out and are now memes for the rest of their lifes hahahahahah

The “Four Lads in Jeans” statue took a couple of weeks to make: More details about the sculpture explored

The statue, made by artist Tat Vision, whose real name is Well Douglas, revealed that his papier-mache sculptures took a couple of weeks to create. However, he admitted and predicted that someone would probably try to take their heads off while enjoying a drink on a night out, and the sculpture would not last for a very long time.

The "Four Lads in Jeans" statue gets unveiled on Saturday, August 27, 2022 in Birmingham (Image via Tat Vision/ Twitter)

The statue, which was given a bronze and golden tint, was built as part of the Birmingham Weekender, an arts event in the city. Speaking about the statue, the artist said that he had decided to create the statue after being inspired by Greek statues that were made of gold. The artist covered four women's mannequins with papier-mache and painted them in black and gold to create the ingenious sculptures.

Those who witnessed these statues, either in person or on social media, had a diverse set of opinions to share. While some mocked the statue, others were just amused by the artist's idea coming to life.

Sheldon L. Tarpey @SheldonTarpey I was walking through Birmingham earlier today and I just had to stop by the iconic Four Lads In Jeans statue. I was walking through Birmingham earlier today and I just had to stop by the iconic Four Lads In Jeans statue. https://t.co/OBstl7wCow

Matt Colquhoun @xenogothic The new Four Lads in Jeans statue in Birmingham looks like the tried to grow a bunch of Frank Sidebottoms in a lab and it went disastrously wrong, each one now whispering "Killllll mmeeeeee" to passersby. The new Four Lads in Jeans statue in Birmingham looks like the tried to grow a bunch of Frank Sidebottoms in a lab and it went disastrously wrong, each one now whispering "Killllll mmeeeeee" to passersby. https://t.co/i3gaeEuYD5

Em @IrradiatedMouse For those of you not lucky enough to live in Birmingham, I must draw your attention to the Four Lads in Jeans statue that was unveiled today For those of you not lucky enough to live in Birmingham, I must draw your attention to the Four Lads in Jeans statue that was unveiled today https://t.co/e5JkL8oMbf

I Choose Birmingham @ichoosemag And there we have it. Birmingham has unveiled a wild statue in tribute of Four Lads in Jeans. Because Brum doesn’t care what you think of it. And there we have it. Birmingham has unveiled a wild statue in tribute of Four Lads in Jeans. Because Brum doesn’t care what you think of it. https://t.co/UfIrSBYA7G

Dan Douglas @dandouglas monument to the four lads in jeans, in Duke Nukem 3D monument to the four lads in jeans, in Duke Nukem 3D https://t.co/YIqkLwhJ5w

In fact, an user who was quite impressed by the statue also said:

“I don’t care what anybody says. This is brilliant.”

The “Four Lads In Jeans” meme originated when the four lads from Birmingham and Coventry were on a night out. However, at the time, they wouldn’t have known that their picture would soon become the internet’s biggest meme and go on to inspire the installation of a statue just outside the bar where the picture was taken.

