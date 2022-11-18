"Who you think you fooling": Cardi B's Twitter hack video sparks memefest online

Popular American rapper Cardi B has been on netizens’ radar recently after an explicit video was posted on her account. The rapper dismissed the claims of uploading the video, claiming that her account had been hacked and the video was uploaded by the hacker.

Cardi B @iamcardib My twitter was hacked My twitter was hacked https://t.co/9RU5Q85eYj

Netizens, however, are not buying the Please Me singer's statement about her Twitter account being hacked, and many are now sharing hilarious reactions to her recent explicit post. One social media user took to Twitter and said:

“Who you think you fooling.”

Cardi B under fire on social media as netizens troll her for stating her account was hacked

Cardi B seems to be having a tough time on social media for saying that her account was hacked after an explicit video was posted from her official account. Social media users took to Twitter to claim that the video was uploaded and deleted within a fraction of a second.

On the other hand, many just made fun of the “hacking” claim by the singer.

Others who did not see the video questioned what was in the video in the first place. One social media user said:

“Did you delete? Damn, I didn't even see it yet.”

This isn't the first time Cardi B has supposedly found herself in the crosshairs of a Twitter hacker. Earlier this year, TikTok star Bella Poarch's Twitter account was reportedly hacked, and the hacker targeted the WAP singer from the former’s account.

Prior to the fiasco, Cardi B shared a post for Takeoff on Instagram

Cardi B, who has been married to Takeoff’s cousin Offset since 2017, was deeply hit by the untimely demise of the singer. The Bodak Yellow singer expressed her anguish and sorrow in an Instagram post, writing:

“I am heartbroken but I am grateful for all the precious memories we got to share while you were here with us. This has truly been a nightmare and the pain is incomparable.”

She also wrote about how Offset, Quavo, and all the friends were feeling after the death of the Migos member. She wrote:

“I believe that angels send signs and beautiful dreams to loved ones to assure them that they’re watching them and they’re okay and happy…send your mom some of those."

Along with the note, the Shake It singer also shared Takeoff’s pictures as a tribute to the singer. Cardi was present among the mourners. She was seen concealing her eyes behind a pair of sunglasses.

Takeoff's funeral was held at the State Farm Arena. Cardi was also seen sobbing during Justin Bieber and Drake's performances and emotional eulogy. Takeoff was shot and killed earlier this month outside a Houston bowling alley.

Cardi B was seen getting all emotional at Takeoff's funeral earlier this month. (Image via Twitter)

Offset, Quavo, and Takeoff were part of the Georgia-based American hip hop group Migos, which was founded and formed by the trio in 2008.

