Who is Thomas Kail? All about Michelle Williams' husband as actress set to welcome third child

Michelle Williams is ready to welcome her third child with husband Thomas Kail. In a recent interview, the Venom star said:

“It’s totally joyous. As the years go on, you sort of wonder what they might hold for you or not hold for you. It’s exciting to discover that something you want again and again, is available one more time. That good fortune is not lost on me or my family.”

Williams and Kail are already the parents of a son, Hart, born in 2020. Michelle also has a 16-year-old daughter Matilda from her relationship with the late actor Heath Ledger.

Everything known about Michelle Williams’ husband

Born on January 30, 1978, Thomas Kail is famous for directing Off-Broadway and Broadway productions of Lin-Manuel Miranda’s musicals, In The Heights and Hamilton. He graduated from Wesleyan University and became the assistant stage manager at New Jersey’s American Stage Company.

He directed the 24 Hour Plays benefit performances in 2007 and 2008, along with Julia Jordon’s A Bus Stop Play and Beau Willimon’s Zusammenbruch. Kail also directed the hit Broadway musical In the Heights and was nominated for Best Direction of a Musical at the Tony Awards.

Thomas Kail is a well-known theatre director (Image via Phillip Faraone/Getty Images)

The 44-year-old directed Eric Simonson’s play Lombardi and the Off-Broadway run of Nathan Louis Jackson’s When I Come to Die in 2011. He collaborated with Lin-Manuel Miranda and directed the musical Hamilton in 2015.

The Alexandria, Virginia native directed Grease: Live for Paramount Television in January 2016 alongside the world premiere of Dry Powder and Tiny Beautiful Things. FX announced a limited series Fosse/Verdon in July 2018, and Thomas will be directing four of the eight episodes.

Michelle Williams’ experience of raising a child during the pandemic

Michelle Williams’ second child, Hart, was born during the Covid-19 lockdown in 2020. She stated that raising a young child helped put all the dark headlines during the pandemic in perspective. She said:

“It was a reminder that life goes on. The world we brought a baby into is not the world we thought we were bringing a baby into, but the baby is ignorant of that. He experiences the unmitigated joy of discovery and the happiness of a loving home.”

Williams believes that being a mother has helped her become more committed to her work as an actress and the social causes she cares about.

The Shutter Island actress will next appear in the semi-autobiographical coming-of-age drama film, The Fabelmans, directed by Steven Spielberg. Her character is loosely based on Spielberg’s mother, and she plans to take a break before her third child is born.

