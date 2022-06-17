Who are Tiffani Faison and Brooke Williamson? Meet the mentors of Beachside Brawl

Renowned chefs Tiffani Faison and Brooke Williamson are all set for a cooking battle in the new competition Beachside Brawl. Food Network’s new show will air on June 19, 2022, at 10 PM ET.

On Beachside Brawl Chef Tiffani Faison from the East and Chef Brooke Williamson from the West will mentor their teams of four members each to win the “brawl to on the beach to prove their coast is best.”

The winning team will be crowned 'Best of the Beach,' along with a dream beach getaway worth up to $25,000.

Beachside Brawl mentor Tiffani Faison won 'Best Chef: Northeast' three years in a row

Tiffani Faison is the Chef and Restaurateur of Big Heart Hospitality, which includes Sweet Cheeks Q (2011), Fool’s Errand (2018), Orfano (2019), Tenderoni’s, and Bubble Bath in Boston.

She started her culinary journey working under great chefs, namely Todd English, Daniel Boulud, and Alain Ducasse. At the beginning of her career, Faison participated in the inaugural season of Bravo’s Top Chef and finished as runner-up.

After her successful TV stint, she got the opportunity to work in prestigious kitchens in San Francisco, Nantucket, New Orleans, and Los Angeles. She then returned to Boston in 2010 and started working as an Executive Chef in Rocca Kitchen & Bar, a Southern Italian restaurant, which received a three-star review from The Boston Globe under her reign.

Due to her culinary achievements, she was nominated as 'Best Chef: Northeast' three years in a row (2018, 2019, 2020) by the James Beard Foundation-nominated Tiffani. Since then, she has received various other accolades and awards.

Faison has also competed in Top Chef All-Stars and Top Chef Duels and has been the judge on Food Network’s Chopped, Chopped Grill Masters, and Cooking Channel’s Fire Masters. She has made appearances on various other shows as well.

The advocate of LGBTQ+ human rights lives in Boston with her wife and pets.

Beachside Brawl mentor Brooke Williamson is the youngest female chef to cook at James Beard House

Born and raised in Los Angeles, California, Brooke Williamson began her culinary journey at the age of 17 since she “love creating things that make people happy.”

Williamson began her career at the Epicurean Institute of Los Angeles as a teacher’s assistant. She secured her first kitchen position as a pastry assistant at Fenix at the Argyle Hotel, under the tutelage of Michelin-starred chef Ken Frank.

Post that, she worked her way up to the sous chef at Chef Michael McCarty’s Michael’s of Santa Monica. Williamson got her first executive chef position at Los Angeles restaurant Boxer. She then opened Brentwood eatery Zax as Executive Chef where she met her husband and business partner, Nick Roberts.

In 2014, the couple debuted a unique four-in-one concept - Playa Provisions, an artisanal ice cream shop - Small Batch, a seafood dining spot - Dockside, an intimate whiskey bar - Grain, and featuring a grab-and-go marketplace - King Beach.

She is the youngest female chef to ever cook at the James Beard House, won Top Chef Season 14, and was crowned the first winner of the Tournament of Champions in 2020. She was also the runner-up on Top Chef season 10 and also competed on Top Chef Duels among others.

Tune in on Sunday to watch the two chefs battle off on Beachside Brawl to prove that their coast is the best.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far