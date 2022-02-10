Who is Tiffany She'ree? 'Dumpster Diving Mama' goes viral on TikTok after trash hunting toys and reselling them

Dumpster diving might sound dirty, but Tiffany She'ree, also known as Dumpster Diving Mama on TikTok, is earning over $1000 a week from her unconventional hobby. The mother-of-four from Texas has over 2.4 million followers on Tiktok, who are always excited about her next dumpster haul.

She'ree donates half of her total findings and sells the other half through garage sales and her website, dumpsterdivingmama.com. Her videos of Party City dumpsters have attracted major views on the app, making the account go viral.

Tiffany She'ree quit her job to go full-time dumpster diving

She'ree, 32, started dumpster diving casually in 2017, but went full-time after seeing the profit she was making from it. She explained in an interview with Media Drum:

“I’d never heard of or thought about dumpster diving before I randomly saw a video on YouTube of these girls dumpster diving, when I saw the haul they came back with, I knew I had to try it for myself.”

In 2020, she left her job as a canteen server to become a full-time dumpster diver.

In a recent video, the Dumpster Diving Mama found a truck full of items from a Party City dumpster, which included things from fingerlings to paper cup stacks.

Tiffany She'ree has also found some very expensive items in her dumpster diving career, including a $750 worth coffee machine, an armoire worth an astounding $3,000, and a packet full of slashed Coach purses.

Not everyone is a fan of the dumpster diving influencer

Many criticized her for her hobby, pointing out that the act is criminalized in many parts of the country. However, She'ree has made it clear that dumpster diving is legal in her state and that she doesn't trespass over her findings.

She even had to restore her account, which got banned by TikTok, on account of "criminal activity."

Users also questioned her business model, pointing out that all the items she sells are essentially free. To this, the Dumpster Diving Mama replied,

“My gas is not free, my truck was not free, my insurance was not free, my time is not free. If you want it for free, go do it yourself."

She also made a TikTok regarding a user questioning her pricing with the comment saying:

"And I can buy at store for same price she selling it for (laugh emoji)."

Tiffany She'ree quickly responded quite wittily:

"Is that so? ok, see these up here (pointing to a bunch of toys), one of them retails for $150. You know how much I'm selling it for, $40. It's not even that cheap on clearance"

" Show me where, 'cause I sell it for 60-75% off retail, not to mention that s**t's brand new, so, show me."

A little about dumpster diving

Also Read Article Continues below

Dumpster diving is the act of searching store dumpsters for unused items like clothing, furniture, food, and similar items in relatively good condition. Some people do this out of necessity while others do it as a hobby or for other reasons. While the act has been criminalized in many parts of the U.S., Tiffany She'ree feels that it is being sustainable and saving products from going into landfills.

Edited by Atul S