Who is Tiphani Montgomery? Pastor's tweets controversy explained as she calls Beyoncé a "witch"

Tiphani Montgomery, a pastor credited with founding the Covered by God ministry, is sparking debate on social media after she called Beyonce a “witch” in a now-viral video.

In the video, Montgomery is heard berating Christians who are fans of the singer. The sermon, which is spreading like wildfire on social media, has a clip of the pastor talking about "rebuking" people who attend the singer's concert.

Premier Gospel @PremierGospel



talks Beyoncé “Baalonce don't hide her worship to her many gods. The devil gave her influence to millions” Hear this out!! @Tiphani_M talks Beyoncé “Baalonce don't hide her worship to her many gods. The devil gave her influence to millions” Hear this out!!👀@Tiphani_M talks Beyoncé “Baalonce don't hide her worship to her many gods. The devil gave her influence to millions” https://t.co/Wkg3sYiRGp

Tiphani Montgomery posted a video on TikTok, where it has received more than 20,000 views. In the caption, she wrote:

“Baalyonce don’t even hide her worship to her many gods. The devil gave her INFLUENCE to MILLIONS, and she uses her platform effectively for the kingdom of darkness.”

Tiphani, the pastor, shared a video on TikTok where she is calling Beyonce a "witch." (Image via TikTok)

Did Tiphani Montgomery previously tweet about being a Beyoncé fan? Details explored as netizens deem her a “hypocrite”

In the TikTok video, Tiphani can be heard saying:

"Any of you who are going to Beyoncé's concert I rebuke you in the name of Jesus. How dare you call yourself a Christian. I don't care what pastor you got who's OK with it, I don't care what pastor you got that think it's cool, I don't care what pastor you got that sing along to the songs because they want some clout."

Tiphani did not just call Beyonce a "witch," she also went ahead and called out the singer's fans, saying:

"When a witch has a coven it's normally a small thing. Witch's covens are normally three to seven people. When it becomes thousands, it's called a hive. Y'all a part of that lady Beyhive? And you call yourself a Christian? May the dealings of the lord come upon you."

Katherine Harris @IamKatHarris during black history month PASTOR TIPHANI MONTGOMERY ATTACKS singer BEYONCÉ .. Rapper JAYZ … the BeyHive AND OTHER CHRISTIANS FOR NO REASON … calls BEYONCÉ a witchduring black history month PASTOR TIPHANI MONTGOMERY ATTACKS singer BEYONCÉ .. Rapper JAYZ … the BeyHive AND OTHER CHRISTIANS FOR NO REASON … calls BEYONCÉ a witch 😳 during black history month 🐝🐝🐝🐝 https://t.co/LUnt0c3Ex8

As the video spread on social media, people began digging into Tiphani Montgomery’s social media profile, and found some tweets from 2010, 2011 and 2014, where she stated that she loved Beyoncé’s music and claimed that she herself has attended plenty of her shows.

For the same, many social media users called her a “hypocrite,” as she was now slamming Beyoncé fans. However, Montgomery addressed her older tweets and claimed that she was the biggest Beyoncé and Jay Z fan until August 2015.

Tiphani Montgomery @Tiphani_M



But I had just did a YouTube the night before saying I was the BIGGEST jay z and baalyonce fan…until I got saved in my shower in August 2015.🥴 I publicly came against and denounced their god baalyonce so they found these tweets from 2010, 2011, 2014.But I had just did a YouTube the night before saying I was the BIGGEST jay z and baalyonce fan…until I got saved in my shower in August 2015.🥴 I publicly came against and denounced their god baalyonce so they found these tweets from 2010, 2011, 2014.But I had just did a YouTube the night before saying I was the BIGGEST jay z and baalyonce fan…until I got saved in my shower in August 2015.🥴😂 https://t.co/4pQOfWs5Zw

However, the video and Tiphani Montgomery’s speech about Beyoncé did not seem to have gone down well with netizens, as many called her out in their tweets. Some also wrote that she is a "hypocritical sinner," as they pointed out that she has written eroticas.

Calling Tiphani Montgomery as “hypocritical sinner," social media users slammed her for the books written by the pastor. (Image via Twitter)

Chris Cooper @PirateCoop Me at the Beyoncé concert while Prophet Tiphani Montgomery at home rebuking me Me at the Beyoncé concert while Prophet Tiphani Montgomery at home rebuking me https://t.co/2IYUDlOZYq

Ta Mi 🐝 @phillica21 @Tiphani_M I would really like to know what God you actually serve and is he pleased with you 🤔? @Tiphani_M I would really like to know what God you actually serve and is he pleased with you 🤔?

shaylady boon @boon_shaylady Ok Tiphani Montgomery why is it do much hate against Beyonce..I haven't heard her say anything negative about anyone..if you don't like her thts you Ok Tiphani Montgomery why is it do much hate against Beyonce..I haven't heard her say anything negative about anyone..if you don't like her thts you

Adara Sherron, M.A. @adarathexplorer I don’t have much to say about the latest uproar. It’s just so crazy to me how some Christians are handling this whole Beyoncé/Tiphani Montgomery situation. I don’t have much to say about the latest uproar. It’s just so crazy to me how some Christians are handling this whole Beyoncé/Tiphani Montgomery situation.

Wellington Juku @JukuWellington Beyonce's Christian concert supporters rebuked by pastor Tiphani Montgomery Beyonce's Christian concert supporters rebuked by pastor Tiphani Montgomery https://t.co/7jR0GoktXP

Despite the soaring backlash against Montgomery, there is also a bunch of supporters who seem to agree with the pastor’s words and have shown support on social media.

👑 D @daldee__d Tiphani Montgomery is warning y’all about Beyoncé…y’all think it’s cool to mock her but she really looking out for Gods people..y’all just don’t like the truth Tiphani Montgomery is warning y’all about Beyoncé…y’all think it’s cool to mock her but she really looking out for Gods people..y’all just don’t like the truth

STAR ✭ @iamstardeshay The whole Tiphani Montgomery/Beyonce discourse was driving me insane. I love Tiphani and I agree with her message 100%, I just didn’t appreciate her delivery.



I love Beyonce, and I pray for her and all my favorite artists daily. Give my girl some grace, please. The whole Tiphani Montgomery/Beyonce discourse was driving me insane. I love Tiphani and I agree with her message 100%, I just didn’t appreciate her delivery. I love Beyonce, and I pray for her and all my favorite artists daily. Give my girl some grace, please.

Montogomery has been gaining massive traction on social media, as many people are sharing her videos multiple times.

All you should know about Tiphani Montgomery amidst the whole Beyoncé controversy

Soon after Tiphani Montgomery went onstage and called out Beyoncé, people became curious to know more about the pastor. Born on July 4, Tiphani is a pastor and a Gospel music artiste.

Having 21,000 followers on TikTok, she often creates videos and posts them on the platform where she shares her teachings with her followers. Her website claims that she helps people who are stuck in their business and life.

Tiphani's website claims that she can help people connect with god, and endorses her books, courses and much more. (Image via Tiphani Montgomery)

The website also states that she helps individuals build a business without “selling your soul for money.”

As per the website, she has multiple training courses, books, live events, and conferences, which can allegedly help people stay connected with god.

At the time of writing this article, Beyoncé had not addressed the viral video.

