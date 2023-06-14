Who was Treat Williams married to? All about his wife and kids in wake of his death

Actor Treat Williams died aged 71 following a bike accident on Monday. He appeared as Dr. Andrew 'Andy' Brown in the drama series Everwood, which aired on The WB. The motorcycle accident happened on Route 30 in Dorset, Vermont, at 5 p.m. on Monday.

The official Facebook page of Inside the Actors Studio paid tribute to Williams by posting a picture. The caption stated that the TV show witnessed the presence of Treat Williams in an episode that premiered in 2019. The Facebook page of the TV show Everwood also shared a post, writing that their thoughts were with the family members, friends, colleagues, and fans.

Hallmark Channel also shared a tribute post, writing that he will be cherished forever. Another Facebook post by Hallmark Channel stated that a special presentation of The Christmas House will be aired on June 16, 2023, at 8/7c.

Treat Williams was married to Pam Van Sant, and they were the parents of two children

Pam Van Sant's IMDb page says that she is a producer and actress. She is known for her work on the 1995 TV show American Masters. Pan tied the knot with Treat Williams in 1988, and before their marriage, Treat was dating actresses like Dana Delany and Laura Dern.

Treat and Pam welcomed their first child, Gill, in December 1992, and their second child, Ellie, was born in September 1998. Van Sant also had two pups, Woody and Nash, and the pets were spotted frequently on Treat's Instagram posts.

Although Treat was busy traveling for work, he and Pam stayed in Vermont for a long time. In an interview with Vermont Magazine in 2022, Treat said that he is grateful for being able to enjoy the view outside his window every day. He continued by saying that Vermont has everything he needs and that he has no fantasies about being anywhere else.

The pair were seen together on the red carpet of award shows, including the 48th Emmy Awards. Treat also celebrated International Women's Day on March 8 this year by sharing a picture on Instagram featuring Pam.

Treat Williams' children have been spotted with their father on the red carpet at different events

Treat Williams' son Gill has appeared alongside his parents on the red carpet of film premieres. He finished his graduation from New York University in 2015 and pursued a career in music by sharing snippets of singles and beatboxes on his social media pages.

He has appeared in some short films in 2015 and is currently an artist. His work is featured frequently on his Instagram feed, and he has always spoken out on social justice causes. He is currently 31 years old.

Treat's daughter, Ellie, was born at a time when her father was a popular face in the entertainment industry. Ellie went to the University of Vermont and later moved to Los Angeles. Ellie's aim in life remains unknown, but she was frequently featured alongside her parents on Instagram pages.

