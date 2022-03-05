Who is Venus Morris Griffin? Augusta realtor goes viral with heartbreaking story about husband's double life

Augusta, Georgia's Venus Morris Griffin, is opening up about her turbulent marriage to John "Tripp" Morris in the famous photoblog, Humans of New York. The mother-of-seven shared details about her marriage falling apart in a 13-part series.

In a heart-shattering story, Venus narrated how she met her "stinking cute" husband at the University of South Carolina. He turned out to be a child m**ester who abused and cheated on his wife.

In the now-viral social media post, the real estate mogul shared her troubled childhood dealing with a drug-addicted and verbally abusive mother. Following this, she had to deal with a domestic-abuser husband.

Venus Morris Griffin told netizens that her husband led a double life. In the post, she shared that people had said to her that she had chosen "the greatest man." Tripp was a football coach, bible study teacher, and PTA president.

But behind closed doors, she observed many warning signs that would indicate a failed marriage. The realtor shared several experiences of her abuse in the social media post, one which horrified netizens read:

“Over the years, his mood swings got worse and worse. There was one night, about ten years into our marriage, when he lost his temper and pushed me into the bathtub. I thought I broke my back.”

As Venus Morris Griffin crawled out of the room, she heard gunshots after her husband ran outside onto the porch. When she approached him outside, he said:

“When everything comes out about what I’ve done, I’m going to kill myself.”

In another incident, Venus Morris Griffin received a call from a night worker who said her husband was paying other women to sleep with him. The unidentified woman also shared that he had a list of affairs.

Venus' daughter also shared a horrifying incident, shattering the mother. The former said in the post:

“One of my daughters came to me and told me a story about her father. It was the worst thing it could possibly be. It wasn’t just s*x workers. It was inside the home.”

Tripp is now serving a 45-year jail sentence.

More about Venus Morris Griffin's work?

The mother obtained her real estate license in 2008, which led to her becoming an award-winning realtor in Augusta. She has been ranked first in annual sales over the past four years, according to her website.

She has closed over 1500 transactions and made over $400 million in sales. In 2021, she was voted Augusta's top realtor in Augusta Magazine's "Best of Augusta 2021" issue.

After attaining success in her field, Venus Morris Griffin began traveling globally, sharing her life's struggles. She encourages women to overcome adversities. Her website reads:

“Her passion is to see women overcome suffocating challenges and rise above any obstacles that may hold them back.”

A percentage of the money she makes through her speeches goes into funding college scholarships to a rising student who has one incarcerated parent.

