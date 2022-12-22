Who is Victoria Lamas? Lorenzo Lamas' daughter not dating Leonardo DiCaprio despite dinner outing

American actor Leonardo DiCaprio is not dating Lorenzo Lamas' daughter, Victoria Lamas, despite romance rumors swirling about the two.

According to Page Six, a source said that the 48-year-old star and the 23-year-old are not dating," after they were spotted spending time together at a dinner party on December 20, 2022.

DiCaprio and Lamas sparked dating rumors after they were pictured leaving Los Angeles' The Bird Streets Club separately but later boarding the same car. The Titanic star was then seen laughing and joking around while the duo were seated in the vehicle.

For the casual outing, Leonardo DiCaprio wore a black hoodie and jacket and completed the look with denim jeans and a baseball hat. While Victoria Lamas donned an all-black ensemble of a crop top, pants, leather blazer, and boots.

Victoria Lamas is a model and an actress

Born on April 24, 1999, Victoria Lamas is a model and has over 20,000 followers on her Instagram handle. According to her bio, she has signed with Innovative Artists, Luber Roklin Entertainment, and Natural Models LA. She is very active on her social media handles.

She is the daughter of actor Lorenzo Lamas and former Playboy model Shauna Sand. Both her parents have been in the entertainment industry for a long time. Her father is known for starring TV series Falcon Crest, Renegade, Big Time Rush, and reality show Leave it to Lamas.

Victoria Lamas is also an actress, and according to her IMDb profile, she has appeared in some short films and series between 2019 and 2020. She made her first film debut in a short film called Disguise. Later, she starred in Talk Later, A Virtuous Man, The Last Thing the Earth Said, and Two Niner.

She also starred in an episode of the television series, Secret Identity, as Tessa. Lamas also has her credits working in the art department of the film History of Fear.

Victoria Lamas also has a thing for paintings and artwork as she regularly shows off her work on her Instagram handle. She also shows behind-the-scenes footage of her artwork, which is mostly done with acrylic.

The 23-year-old model also re-sells her clothes to fans and followers on the website DePop. According to Hollywood Life, the items range from $10 to $60 on the site aside from some branded products like a Pink Louis Vuitton purse.

The photographs of Lamas spending time with DiCaprio come after it was speculated that the latter was dating supermodel Gigi Hadid. This was despite his supposed habit of dumping partners who are over 25 years old.

They were first spotted together in September 2022 during New York Fashion Week party but have kept the alleged romance under wraps ever since. Leonardo was previously dating model Camila Morrone.

