Who is Victoria Scones? Everything to know about 'Canada's Drag Race: Canada vs The World' contestant 

Canada's Drag Race: Canada vs The World is set to take the drag competition to an international level. The show will feature nine queens as they compete once again for the crown and the title.

These drag performers have previously appeared in different shows of the Drag Race franchise, and some even have victories under their belts. One of the contestants set to compete in the upcoming series is Victoria Scones, who was the first cisgender female to participate in Drag Race.

A press release from Canada's Drag Race: Canada vs The World reads:

"Canada vs the World will see Canada play host to fan-favorite contestants from the international Drag Race family. The queens will take part in an elite competition for the crown.Brooke Lynn Hytes, Brad Goreski and Traci Melchor will serve as judges, with RuPaul as executive producer. Contestants have yet to be announced."

UK’s drag superstar Victoria Scones will compete in Canada's Drag Race: Canada vs The World

29-year-old Victoria describes herself as “camp, Cardiff, cabaret, disco diva, and with a lot of spunk.” The UK's drag star is originally from Portsmouth, Hampshire but lives in Cardiff, Wales, and will represent the United Kingdom in Canada's Drag Race: Canada vs The World.

When she started doing drag, she wanted her name to be “very British” so it could represent who she is. She said:

"I wanted something edible, being a curvaceous woman as I am. It’s also a pun as in ‘Where’s Victoria? Victoria’s gone."

In a conversation with WalesOnline, she said that drag has always been a part of her life and that the first time she was ever involved with drag was going to pantomimes at a young age.

She said that due to her exposure to drag, she grew up wanting to be a drag queen but didn’t know if it was possible for her since she’s a woman. Victoria stated:

“I should’ve probably been saying, ‘Oh I want to be like Cinderella’ or ‘I want to be like Jasmine,’ but instead I was like, ‘I want to be the drag queen.”

While speaking to BBC, she shared her thoughts about being a female drag queen and explained how it wasn’t always easy for her. Canada's Drag Race: Canada vs The World upcoming contestant said that when she entered her first-ever drag competition, she was told that the competition wasn’t for her.

Through her appearance on RuPaul’s Drag Race UK, she helped make the platform more diverse. While drag has traditionally been male-oriented, it has seen a lot more diversity in recent years, with more female, non-binary, and trans artists taking the stage.

The UK-based drag queen is set to compete in Canada's Drag Race: Canada vs The World, where she will go head-to-head against several well-known drag queens from all over the world. Victoria will compete against Anita Wigl’it, Icesis Couture, Ra’Jah O’Hara, Rita Baga, Silky Nutmeg Ganache, Stephanie Prince, and Vanity Milan.

Brooke Lynn Hytes, Brad Goreski, and Traci Melchor will serve as judges on the show, which will see various guest judges throughout the season, including the Prime Minister of Canada, Justin Trudeau.

Tune in to Crave on Friday, November 18, at 9 pm to see what happens when Canada's Drag Race: Canada vs The World airs.

Poll : 0 votes