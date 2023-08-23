Who has Whoopi Goldberg been married to? All about her ex-husbands as The View host addresses her s*xuality

American actress and television personality Whoopi Goldberg addressed her s*xuality after actress Raven-Symone said she gave off "l*sbian vibes" during their time on ABC's talk show The View. On August 20's episode of The Best Podcast Ever with Raven and Miranda, the 67-year-old personality addressed longstanding rumors about her s*xual orientation, after the That's So Raven star said she wanted to “dig into your business a little bit.”

“Honestly, when I was around you, I loved you so much, like I just wanted to be up underneath the t---- the whole time. But that's also because you just kind of gave me lesbian vibes! You give me l*sbian vibes, you give me stud vibes.”

After Raven's wife and co-podcaster Miranda said that it was the Disney Channel alum's "secret fantasy" that everyone should be g*y, Goldberg cleared the air about the common misconception about her preference.

"Women have been asking me this for as long as I've been around. I am not a l*sbian. But I know lots of them, and I've played them on television. But I have always had l*sbian friends because they're just my friends."

Speaking about her boundaries, Whoopi Goldberg added:

"I'm not gonna k*ss you, but I'll k*ss you over here, I'll do this but I'm not going to do this... And they're like, ‘OK!’”

The speculations about her s*xuality come after the Sister's Act star has already been married thrice.

All you need to know about Whoopi Goldberg's ex-husbands

Over the course of her life, Whoopi Goldberg has been married thrice but kept her private life under wraps. She first tied the knot in 1973 at the age of 18 with her drug counselor Alvin Martin. The same year, they welcomed their daughter, Alexandrea. After six years of marriage, the duo got divorced in 1979.

In 1986, she walked down the aisle with cinematographer David Claessen. The duo were only married for two years and got separated in 1988.

In 1994, Whoopi Goldberg tied the knot with actor Lyle Trachtenberg. However, that lasted only one year, and the duo got divorced.

While speaking to British talk show host Piers Morgan in 2011, Goldberg discussed her thoughts on marriage and stated that after three marriages, she realized that being together with someone was not for her.

“It seemed to be that if I was married I’d have a much more normal life. Clearly that’s not the case. That’s not a good reason to get married. You have to actually want a life with someone through ups and downs. I just discovered that wasn’t for me.”

Since she got divorced for the third time, Whoopi Goldberg has been very open about not getting married again. While speaking on an August 2023 episode of her talk show The View, she said that she "doesn't care" if society thinks that finding a spouse is the "ultimate goal in life."

In a July 2019 interview with the New York Times, Whoopi Goldberg said that she cannot be in a marriage just because everyone is expecting her to.

“I’m much happier on my own. I can spend as much time with somebody as I want to spend, but I’m not looking to be with somebody forever or live with someone. I don’t want somebody in my house.”

Aside from being in three marriages, the famed talk show host has also been romantically linked to Ted Danson and Frank Langella.