Who will be fighting against Ultron in 'What If...?' season finale? Episode 8 breakdown and ending explained

What If…? Episode 8 showcased an alternate reality in the multiverse where Ultron won against the Avengers and annihilated the universe. Tony Stark created the AI, which was meant to sustain peace on Earth, however, it quickly turned against humanity with genocidal intent, much like 2015's Avengers: Age of Ultron.

The episode is set in 2015 when the Earth's mightiest heroes stop Ultron in the main timeline. They prevented the AI from uploading his consciousness into the Vibranium-synthezoid, later known as Vision.

However, the failure of Avengers to stop Ultron's mission ends up in their death and a nuclear holocaust on Earth. Furthermore, once Ultron acquires all six infinity stones, the droid decimates most of the universe.

What is Ultron's death toll in the episode?

The episode also established that Ultron killed Iron Man (Tony Stark), Bruce Banner (Hulk), Thor, Steve Rogers (Captain America), and most of SHIELD. The shot of their corpses mirrored Tony's Vision from Avengers: Age of Ultron, with a glimpse of Captain America's broken shield.

Like in the movie, it is also expected that Ultron attacked Doctor Helen Cho, who is likely not to have survived without the Avengers' help. Furthermore, Pietro and Wanda Maximoff were nowhere to be seen in the episode, and Ultron likely killed them too.

The nuclear holocaust in the episode (Image via Marvel Studios/Disney +)

Ultron more or less wiped out the entire population of the Earth, which was close to around 7.38 billion. However, it is assumed that some may have survived the nuclear holocaust, like Natasha Romanoff (Black Widow) and Clint Barton (Hawkeye).

Here are all the Easter eggs in What If…? Episode 8

1) Age of Ultron comic

The entire episode is based on and inspired by the 2013 comic book series, which comprised ten miniseries issues and few comic books. Brian Michael Bendis and Bryan Hitch created the series.

2) Skynet reference

In Xandar, Captain Marvel refers to Ultron as Skynet. She also said,

"Listen, Skynet, I've seen the killer robot movie and I gotta say, I really don't think it needs a sequel."

Captain Marvel in What If...? Episode 8 (Image via Marvel Studios/Disney +)

The writers are incredibly clever to include this misinformation of The Terminator (1984) not having a sequel. According to MCU's timeline, Carol Danvers was taken by the Kree in 1989, which confirms that Carol never got to see the Terminator sequels from 1991 onwards.

3) Red Guardian Shield in What If...? Episode 8

Natasha with the shield in the episode (Image via Marvel Studios/Disney +)

Natasha finds her foster father Alexei Shostakov's Red Guardian shield in the Kremlin's KGB archive. However, since the episode was set in 2015, Natasha has not reconciled with her family like in Black Widow (2021), which took place during 2016.

4) Zola still exists in the main MCU timeline

Arnim Zola's Artificial consciousness in the episode (Image via Marvel Studios/Disney +)

According to the archive's files, Natasha and Clint find out that Dr. Arnim Zola's consciousness still has a backup in Siberia's headquarters for the Winter Soldier program. The place is significant for being the location of 2016's Captain America: Civil War's climax.

This means that after Camp Lehigh (Virginia) was destroyed in Captain America: Winter Soldier (2014), Zola's backup consciousness may still exist in Siberia. This could hint at his return in the upcoming Thunderbolts project. It is plausible that Baron Zemo, who learned about Hydra's operation in Siberia, may know of Zola's existence.

Who will be in the What If…? Season finale (Episode 9)?

At the end of the Episode, Uatu the Watcher enlisted Supreme Doctor Strange's help after Ultron attacked him. The two are expected to form a multiversal team that helps stop Ultron from wreaking havoc on Earth. Early promos of the show have been teasing an Avengers-like ensemble team in the finale.

The promo showcased T'Challa's Star-Lord, Doctor Strange Supreme, Captain Carter, Party Thor, and The Watcher fighting against the legion of Ultron sentry bots. Furthermore, another promo showcases Gamora (with Thanos' double-blade), Killmonger's Black Panther, and T'challa's Star-Lord fighting against Ultron.

What further questions did Episode 8 leave unanswered?

What If...? @whatifofficial The path of the multiverse is changing 💥 The eighth episode of Marvel Studios' #WhatIf is now streaming on @DisneyPlus. The path of the multiverse is changing 💥 The eighth episode of Marvel Studios' #WhatIf is now streaming on @DisneyPlus. https://t.co/eruR95dWgr

How did Thanos acquire the soul stone or defeat more powerful beings like Allfather Odin?

Furthermore, how did the infinity stones work in the other realities of the multiverse? As it was established in Loki, that an infinity stone would not work outside their primary universes.

Whom did Thanos sacrifice on the planet Vormir?

Drax, Gamora, and Peter Quill on Sovereign (Image via Marvel Studios)

According to Avengers: Endgame, by sacrificing Gamora, Thanos received the soul stone. However, it is expected that the "mad Titan" pays someone to lie in the grave.

Furthermore, it is implausible that the sacrificial person was Nebula. As per the original timeline, she would be the reason why the Guardians of the Galaxy were at Planet Sovereign.

Furthermore, why did Fury not call Captain Marvel during Ultron's invasion?

Carol Danvers shows up in What If...? Episode 8, in Xandar. However, if Fury had called her earlier, Ultron would have been easily defeated without infinity stones.

Also Read

What If...? @whatifofficial What If… Ultron Won? Discover the answer to the question in the eighth episode of Marvel Studios’ #WhatIf , streaming tomorrow on @DisneyPlus. What If… Ultron Won? Discover the answer to the question in the eighth episode of Marvel Studios’ #WhatIf, streaming tomorrow on @DisneyPlus. https://t.co/McPY67mJKr

These questions could be answered in the finale episode of What If…? However, the cliffhangers from earlier episodes are expected to be explored in What If…? Season 2 in 2022 (expectedly).

Edited by Siddharth Satish