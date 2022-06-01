Who won Holey Moley in Season 4 Episode 5? Finalists, challenges and more explained

Holey Moley returned for an all-new entertaining episode on Tuesday night. The episode Can You Feel The Urge? had the contestants bring their best putt forward as they battled it out to win the plaid jacket, golden putt, and a chance to land a spot in the grand finale.

Season 4, Episode 5 of Holey Moley, saw Rick Anderson winning against the eight contestants Mike McNeil, Anthony Fullman, Anthony Fullman, Makila Nichols, Andrea Barbuscia, Dennis Escoto, JC Hammons, and Lizz Henderson.

The contestants battled against each other in pairs, and the best ones from each round advanced to the next.

Who made it to the episode finals on Holey Moley?

After passing through the first two obstacles, Anthony, Mike, Andrea, and Rick made it to the second round. But only two out of the four contestants could advance to the finale. Succeeding in round two, Rick Anderson, aka Rick Slick, and Mike McNeil aka Master of the Green made it to the episode finals on Holey Moley.

Who won episode 5 of Holey Moley?

In the final miniature gold obstacle between Mike and Rick, the two contestants gave their best by entertaining the viewers and giving their best shot at winning. But ultimately, Rick aced the obstacle and emerged the winner.

He received the famed green plaid jacket from Stephen Curry, the golden putt. Not just that, Rick will be moving on to the grand finale, where he stands the chance of winning a cash prize.

What were the obstacles the contestants faced this week on Holey Moley?

The contestants faced off against several obstacles this week. They were:

King Parthur's Court: This was the first obstacle in the competition. After making a shot at the goal, the contestants climbed onto a mechanical horse to battle it out with Sir Puttsalot. They had to save themselves from falling to avoid a stroke penalty. Corn Hole: This obstacle is quite similar to Hole Number Two; the contestants must give it their best and putt the ball down a giant piece of corn. They should then sprint across the very same piece of corn within three seconds. If they fail to make it to the end by then, they get popped off into a pool full of foam squares resembling popcorn kernels. The contestants then receive a one-stroke penalty. Polecano: Quite similar to mount Holey Moley, the contestants will have to zipline onto a narrow tiki after putting the ball. They incurred a one-stroke penalty if they fell into the water while ziplining. The Fishing Hole: This was the final obstacle the contestants faced. They must pass their ball through three giant fish that move side to side. Once they send their ball across, they have to avoid the fish while being sprayed by a water cannon. By chance, if they fall into the water, they incur a one-stroke penalty.

More details on what happened on Holey Moley episode 5

Joe Tessitore and Rob Riggle made the episode more entertaining with their commentary. During the episode, Rob tried to convince Kermit the Frog to recruit Big Mean Carl, the Swedish Chef from The Muppet Show, to help save the show. Apart from that, Rob also came up with many other small jokes to entertain viewers.

Holey Moley airs every Tuesday night at 8.00 pm ET. Readers can check your local listings for more information.

