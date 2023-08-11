Who won Jeopardy! tonight? August 10, 2023, Monday

In a riveting episode of Jeopardy! that aired on Thursday, August 10, 2023, three previous winners battled it out on the iconic quiz show's stage. The competition was fierce with each participant showcasing their knowledge and quick thinking.

The three contenders in the spotlight were Sadie Goldberger, an interpreter from Columbia, Maryland, Jack Weller, a law student originally from San Diego, California, and Rowan Ward, a chart caller, writer & editor from Chicago, Illinois.

The highest scorer in the final round wins the game and qualifies to return in the next episode.

Today’s Jeopardy! winner is Rowan Ward

In this episode, Rowan Ward (they/them) had the advantage of being a returning winner, showcasing their exceptional knowledge in a previous game. Rowan's past victory undoubtedly added an intriguing layer of anticipation to the game, as viewers wondered whether they would maintain their winning streak.

The categories for the first round were Another Shot At The Title, The Animal Kingdom, Bring Me A Souvenir!, Words & Phrases: Immediately!, Which Cabinet Department?, and Radcliffe College.

From the very beginning of the game, Rowan displayed their dominance, amassing a whopping 11 correct answers before the opening break. As the game progressed, Rowan continued to showcase their exceptional knowledge, solidifying their lead.

The scores of the players in the first round were Roowan at $11,800, Jack at $2,400, and Sadie at $0.

In the second round, the categories included Octoberfest, The Second Chapter, Lakes & Rivers, 3 Consonants In A Row, Learned Leagues, and Daniel Radcliffe Collage.

Rowan Ward's buzzer dominance remained unshaken, as Josh and Sadie could barely break through their streak. Their commanding performance led them to an astonishing $30,000 going into the Final Jeopardy! round even when they lost some money during the same round as well.

The contestants' scores in the second round were Rowan at $30,000, Jack at $6,400, and Sadie at $4,400.

In the Final Jeopardy! round, the contestants displayed a touch of caution in their wagers. Both Rowan Ward and Sadie Goldberger answered the Final Jeopardy! question correctly, further solidifying their streak. Jack Weller, while showcasing his knowledge throughout the game, unfortunately, fell behind in this crucial round.

Hence, Rowan Ward won Jeopardy! today.

Final Jeopardy! results today

In the August 10 episode, the category for the final round was 'American Composers.' The clue/question read:

"He turned to opera with the 1903 work “Guest of Honor”, likely inspired by Booker T. Washington’s dinner at the White House."

The correct answer was 'Who is Scott Joplin?'

With an impressive performance and an outstanding total of $30,000, Rowan Ward emerged as the triumphant champion of the August 10, 2023 episode.

Rowan's remarkable knowledge, strategic gameplay, and quick thinking secured their victory, earning them a place in the Tournament of Champions.

Take a look at the final results of the latest episode, hosted by Ken Jennings:

Sadie: $4,400 + $400 = $4,800 (Who is Joplin?)

Jack: $6,400 – $3,000 = $3,400 (Who is Gershwin?)

Rowan: $30,000 + $0 = $30,000 (Who is Joplin???)

The next game of the show promises to be equally engaging, as contestants continue to showcase their intellectual prowess and battle for the title of champion.

Meanwhile, the syndicated game show, Jeopardy! Season 39, will return with a brand new episode on Friday, August 11, 2023. The show airs from Monday through Friday.