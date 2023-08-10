Who won Jeopardy! tonight? August 9, 2023, Wednesday

A brand new episode of Jeopardy! Season 39 featured one returning champion and two new players. On Wednesday, August 9, 2023, one-day winner, Rowan Ward returned to play against Do Park, a sportswriter from Minneapolis, Minnesota, and Nikkee Porcaro, an educational consultant and business owner from Silver Spring, Maryland.

The Emmy-winning game show consists of three rounds. As per the format, the players are asked various questions in the form of clues and have to answer them in the form of questions.

The highest scorer in the final round wins the game and qualifies to return in the next episode.

Today’s Jeopardy! winner is Rowan Ward

In the latest Jeopardy! episode, the spotlight was on three skilled contestants: Rowan Ward, Do Park, and Nikkee Porcaro. Among them, Rowan was a returning winner, looking to maintain their winning streak, while Do Park and Nikkee Porcaro were determined challengers, ready to give it their all.

The categories for the first round were Quick Lit, The Number In Music, Peaks & Valleys, Snap Chat, Birds Within Words, and Hidden Brain Podcast.

As the game kicked off, Nikkee quickly earned a lumpsum amount by spotting the Daily Double. Unfortunately, luck wasn't on her side this time, leading to a loss of $1,000. Do used his signaling device prowess, gaining an advantage in response time. However, it was Rowan who dominated the early phase of the game. Heading into the first break, they secured a lead with 13 correct responses.

The scores of the players in the first round were Rowan at $9,400, Do at $2,000, and Nikkee at $0.

In the second round, the categories included Law Slaw, Historic Seconds, Animal-Titled Movies, D.C.-Area Attractions, Sculpture, and A Standing Middle O.

Rowan continued with their streak, hitting the Daily Double and doubling up their earnings with a strategic move that added $10,600 to their total. Their's exceptional gameplay solidified their position as a frontrunner, leaving the other competitors to play catch-up.

The contestants' scores in the second round were Rowan at $26,800, Nikkee at $7,200, and Do at $6,800.

The Final Jeopardy round put the contestants' knowledge to the ultimate test. Rowan, the returning champion, proved their mettle by providing the correct response, securing their victory and a place in the upcoming finals, with a total of $36,800 in earnings for the day.

Hence, Rowan won Jeopardy! today.

Final Jeopardy! results today

In the August 9 episode, the category for the final round was “Charity.” The clue/question read:

"A Catholic charity called Caritas Rome is the beneficiary of money collected from here, over the years averaging about $3,500 daily."

The correct answer was "What is the Trevi Fountain?"

Rowan was the sole contestant who cracked the question, propelling them on to the finals on Thursday and Friday. Take a look at the final results of the August 9 episode, hosted by Ken Jennings:

Do: $6,800 – $401 = $6,399 (What is St. Peter’s Basilica?)

Nikkee: $7,200 – $5,401 = $1,799 (What is the Red Cross?)

Rowan: $26,800 + $10,000 = $36,800 (What is the Trevi Fountain?)

Meanwhile, the syndicated game show, Jeopardy! Season 39, will return with a brand new episode on August 10, 2023. The show airs from Monday through Friday.