Who won Jeopardy! tonight? December 14, 2022, Wednesday

Two-day winner Sean McShane returned to Jeopardy! Season 39 on Wednesday, December 14, 2022, to play his third game against two new contenders.

Originally hailing from West Islip, New York, Sean is a non-profit membership associate who has a cousin with an experience of playing on the game show. Dan McShane was a 2013 player during the late Alex Trek time.

Meanwhile, Sean is following in his cousin’s footsteps. Only time will tell whether he will be able to earn a spot in the Tournament of Champions like his brother.

In the latest episode, the returning champion played against Dan Rosen, an accounting clerk from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, and Mollie Cowger, an assistant puzzles & games editor from San Francisco, California.

Today's Jeopardy! winner is Sean McShane

Sean McShane was able to maintain his winning streak in the December 14 episode as well. He was at the top of the scoreboard from the start.

In the first round, the categories were “Historic Names, Animals In French, Who Lou?, Lights, Camera, Auction!, The Proof, In The Pudding.”

Sean gave the maximum number of correct answers in round 1. With 16 correct responses to his credit, the two-day winner banked $5,800. Dan Rosen and Mollie Cowger, on the other hand, got the hang of the signaling device and delivered seven and five correct answers, respectively. While Dan earned $3,800, Mollie scored $2,200.

The categories in the second round included “Capital City Rivers, 8-Letter Crossword Clues, Instrumental Past, The Nonfiction Section, The “J.C.”s, 1982: A Year In Film.”

Despite Dan and Mollie picking the Daily Doubles, Sean was leading the scoreboard. Dan played quite well in the Double Jeopardy round as he had no incorrect answers and also won his Daily Double. Mollie tried her level best to score but struggled to compete against fellow players. The scores going into the final round were — Sean at $23,000, Dan at $13,600, and Mollie at $5,100.

In the Final Jeopardy, only Sean gave the correct answer to the final question. He scored the highest, while Dan and Mollie’s total scores went down after losing their wagering amounts in the final round.

Hence, Sean McShane won Jeopardy! today.

Final Jeopardy! results today

The final question of the December 14 episode was from the category, “Presidential Facts.” The final clue read:

“Only 3 presidents have married while in office— John Tyler was the first & he was the last.”

The correct answer was “Woodrow Wilson.”

Only Sean delivered the correct response, while Mollie wrote, "William Henry Harrison,” and Dan guessed “Taylor.”

Take a look at the final results of the December 14 episode:

Sean McShane: $23,000 + $4,201 = $27,201 (Who is Wilson?) (3-day total: $80,401)

Dan Rosen: $13,600 – $7,000 = $6,600 (Who is Taylor?)

Mollie Cowger: $5,100 – $900 = $4,200 (Who is William Henry Harrison?)

With today’s win, Sean became the three-day champion of season 39, banking $80,401. He is the first player since 21-day champion Cris Pannullo’s exit to surpass one game.

On Wednesday’s episode, Sean mentioned that his cousin Dan won four games in his stint on Jeopardy! It will be interesting to see whether Sean will be able to continue the legacy. Speaking about his brother in one of the previous episodes, the three-day champion said:

“When I finally told him [Dan] after taping the show, he said ‘oh that’s great, I’ll be sure to never speak to you about it.’ Dan said to me ‘it’s the only thing you’re going to hear about for the next year of your life so I’ll spare you from that.’”

Meanwhile, Sean will return to defend his win in his fourth game. Hosted by Ken Jennings, the next episode will air on Thursday, December 15, 2022.

