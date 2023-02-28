Who won Jeopardy! tonight? February 27, 2023, Monday

Jeopardy! High School Reunion Tournament 2023 returned with a brand new episode on Monday, February 27, 2023.

The new week started off with three former teen players competing to earn a spot in the tournament’s semifinals. The contestants were — Rhea Sinha, a Cornell University graduate from Chatman, New Jersey, Claire Sattler, a senior at Yale University from Bonita Springs, Florida, and Rohan Kapileshwari, a senior at the University of Texas at Austin from Winston-Salem, North Carolina.

All three players once appeared on the game show as high school teenagers. They are now in college and have returned to the competition to win $100,000.

Today's Jeopardy! winner is Claire Sattler

All the contestants played well in the latest episode 6 of the High School Reunion Tournament. The two players who gave each other some tough competition were Claire Sattler and Rohan Kapileshwari.

In the first round, the categories were “Home From College, What’s That Sci. Abbrev.?, Nonpotent Potables, Describing The Musical Instrument, Begins & Ends With “L”, Daniel Radcliffe On Harry Potter.”

The players took some time to get the hang of the game in the first round. Rohan took the lead by giving 10 correct answers, while Claire gave nine. None of them delivered any wrong answers. The third player, Rhea Sinha, gave eight correct and one incorrect response. The scores going into the second round were: Rohan at $9,200, Claire at $4,600, and Rhea at $3,800.

The categories for the second round of the Mayim Bialik-hosted episode included “The Golden Age, Companies In History, Southerners, Pure Poetry, Social Science, Before & After.”

In the Double Jeopardy round, the players didn’t play well during their respective Daily Double segment. Rhea picked the first Daily Double and lost $3,000. Rohan, who lost money in the first round due to the same, wagered only $5 for his Daily Double segment. He won the bet but left viewers disappointed because of the conservative wager. Rohan's move held him behind Claire, who took the lead in the second round.

The scores of the players in round 2 were: Claire at $11,400, Rohan at $9,205, and Rhea at $5,600.

In the Final Jeopardy round, Rohan was once again afraid of wagering a big amount. He bet $0 in the final round and won. Had he wagered a large amount, he might have advanced to the semifinals. But he landed in second place, while Claire topped the scoreboard. Both the players gave the correct answer to the final question. Rhea, on the other hand, failed to do so.

Hence, Claire Sattler won Jeopardy! today.

Final Jeopardy! results today

In the final round of the February 27 episode, the category was “African Countries.” The clue, aka final question, read:

“Once Africa’s largest country in area, it dropped to third in 2011 when a portion of it declared independence.”

The answer to the final clue was “Sudan.”

Claire and Rohan gave the correct answer to the final question, while Rhea wrote “the Republic of the Congo.”

Take a look at the final results of Jeopardy! High School Reunion Tournament 2023 Episode 6:

Claire Sattler: $11,400 + $7,011 = $18,411 (What is Sudan? 🙂 Thanks Mrs. Knox!) (Semi-Finalist)

Rohan Kapileshwari: $9,205 + $0 = $9,205 ($5,000) (What is Sudan?)

Rhea Sinha: $5,600 – $3,606 = $1,994 ($5,000) (What is the Republic of the Congo?)

With today’s win, Claire advanced to the semifinals of the latest tournament. The winner of the competition will win $100,000 and earn a spot in the Tournament of Champions 2023.

The next episode of the High School Reunion Tournament quarterfinals will air on Tuesday, February 28, 2023.

