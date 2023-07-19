Who won Jeopardy! tonight? July 18, 2023, Tuesday

A brand new episode of Jeopardy! aired on KABC-TV this Tuesday, July 18, at 7 pm ET. The episode featured 2-day winner Daniel Moore trying to defend his title against two new challengers. He is a contract compliance analyst from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, and won $39,800 in his previous two games.

The other competitors were Chelsea Watt - a communications manager from New Westminster, British Columbia, Canada, and David Bederman - an attorney from Los Angeles, California. The three players were supposed to answer as many questions as possible across three different rounds to earn money and score.

Today’s Jeopardy! winner is David Bederman

Daniel failed to defend his title and lost the game by just $1. David, on the other hand, was in the lead in all the rounds, narrowly securing a win for himself.

The categories under the first round were The Songs Of Max Martin, An Abbreviated Category, College Tuition: Then & Now, Prefixes & Suffixes, Stars On The Nation’s Flag, and Shark!

Daniel was in the lead initially, but David doubled his score by the first break using a daily double. He also picked up 7 more questions after that, giving 9 right and 2 wrong answers in total. Other players also gave their best in the round, with Daniel answering 9 questions correctly and 2 incorrectly and Chelsea giving 8 correct and 1 incorrect response.

The score after the round was David at $8600, Daniel at $4600, and Chelsea at $3800.

The categories under the Double Jeopardy! round were American History, Authors’ First Major Works, African Films, 3-Word Responses, World Of First Names, 4 Letters, and Ends In “Y”.

Chelsea got both the daily doubles but unfortunately she got them wrong. Other than that, she gave 13 right and 3 wrong answers. Daniel showed off his skills in the round by picking up 9 questions correctly in a row. In total, David gave 21 right answers, with no wrong response, while Daniel answered 19 questions correctly, against 3 incorrect answers.

The score after the Double Jeopardy! round was David at $17,800, Daniel at $14,200, and Chelsea at $5800.

All three players got the final question right, unsurprisingly, and David won another $10,601 in the round, with the total earnings going up to $28,401.

Hence, David Bederman won Jeopardy! today.

David Bederman: Tonight's winner (Image via jeopardy.com)

Final Jeopardy! results today

The final question of Jeopardy! game 222 was under the category Man-Made Objects. The statement read,

"Around since 1998, it’s now roughly the length of a football field & travels at about 5 miles per second."

The correct response was 'What is the International Space Station?' and everyone knew it. Chelsea, Daniel and David earned $5000, $14,200 and $10,601, respectively, in the round.

The final score of the game was:

David Bederman: David $17,800 + $10,601 = $28,401 (What is the International Space Station?) (1-day total: $28,401)

Daniel Moore: $14,200 + $14,200 = $28,400 (What is the International Space Station?)

Chelsea Watt: $5,800 + $5,000 = $10,800 (What is the International Space Station?)

As the new winner, David will play against more challengers in the upcoming episodes to defend his title. He can reach the Tournament of Champions if he manages to win 4 more games.

Daniel will play against Sean Weatherston and Liz Cotrufello in the next game of the Jeopardy!, which airs on Wednesday, July 19.