Who won Jeopardy! tonight? July 31, 2023, Monday

The encore presentations of Jeopardy! season 39 began on KABC-TV this Monday, July 31. The first episode of the show featured a second chance competition for players who had performed well previously.

The competitors were Cindy Zhang, a user experience designer from New York; Aaron Gulyas, a community college history instructor from Grand Blanc, Michigan; and Jessica Stephens, a statistical research specialist from Nashville, Tennessee.

Today’s Jeopardy! winner is Jessica Stephens

While Cindy and Aaron came incredibly close to winning, Jessica took home the winner’s prize with her fantastic speedy answers. The show’s producer Michael Davies has admitted that Jessica in the main inspiration behind the second chance competitions.

The categories under the first round were Literary First Lines, An Impressive Vocabulary, World Facts, Common Bonds, Lyrically Yours, and Skin Care From A To Z With Michael Strahan.

Cindy got off to an amazing start but landed back to $0 after a failed daily double on clue number 8. After that, Jessica tried to take control of the game and took the lead quickly.

In total, Jessica answered 9 right and 1 wrong answer. Aaron and Cindy both gave 8 right responses, against 2 wrong answers each.

The score after the game was Jessica at $5400, Aaron at $3000, and Cindy at $2000.

The categories under Double Jeopardy! round were Actors Get Their Roles Mixed Up, “If” At First…, Anagrams, Here’s Your Science Prize, Trying To Get Some Works Done and But I Have This Historic Meeting.

Jessica pulled a daily double in the round, scoring $2500, and maintained her first position. Aaron, on the other hand, lost a lot of score because of an incorrect daily double.

Jessica gave 18 correct answers, against 2 incorrect ones, while Cindy gave 14 right answers, against 3 wrong ones. Meanwhile, Aaron answered 15 questions correctly and 6 incorrectly.

The score after the Double Jeopardy! round was Jessica at $17,100, Cindy at $6800, and Aaron at $2800.

Both Jessica and Aaron knew the final answer and the former scored $20,100 in total.

Hence, Jessica Stephens won Jeopardy! today.

Jessica Stephens: Tonight's winner (Image via Jeopardy)

Final Jeopardy! results today

The final question of the Jeopardy! episode, which aired on July 31, was under the category Famous Animals. The clue read,

"In September 1964 the New York Times announced the passing of this pet, a gift, “used as a symbol of honesty in 1952.”"

The correct answer was “What is Checkers?” and Cindy failed to guess it. She knew that her answer would be wrong, so she bet no money on the question and wrote “Thanks for having me!” on her board. Aaron and Jessica both scored $2800 and $3000 respectively in the round.

The score after the game was:

Jessica Stephens: $17,100 + $3,000 = $20,100 (Who is Checkers?) (1-day total: $20,100)

Cindy Zhang: $6,800 – $0 = $6,800 (Who Thanks for having me!)

Aaron Gulyas: $2,800 + $2,800 = $5,600 (Who is is Checkers?)

Now, Jessica has become the first winner of the second chance competition and she will return to Jeopardy! on Thursday and Friday this week, i.e. August 3 and 4, to compete with two other winners from their respective sets.

Only one of the winners of the respective sets will be able to reach the Tournament of Champions within two weeks.