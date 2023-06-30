Who won Jeopardy! tonight? June 29, 2023, Thursday

Bryan White returned on Jeopardy! on Thursday, June 29, to defend his winner’s title. He is a senior regulatory compliance analyst from Santa Maria, California, and had scored $20,130 in his previous game.

He had to compete against challengers Alicia Korenman, an assistant director from Durham, North Carolina, and Tenysa Santiago, an American Sign Language & English interpreter from Berkeley, California.

The three players were supposed to answer some tough knowledge-based questions based on different subjects, like history and literature, to earn money and score.

Today’s Jeopardy! winner is Bryan White

Bryan once again managed to lead the game through all the rounds and was able to score the most, despite not knowing the answer to the final question. The other challengers gave him some tough competition but to no avail.

The categories under the first round of the game were At The Farmers Market, Fun With Airport Codes, Lit-Pourri, Pride Of The Museum, 21st Century Television and“I” Before “EE.”

Tenysa and Bryan had an intense competition from the get go but the former lost some of her score after failing to respond to the daily double question. Alicia too caught wind of the game post the first break and managed to at least give some answers.

In total, Alicia gave six right answers, against zero incorrect responses. Bryan and Tenysa gave nine correct answers each, with one and two wrong answers respectively.

The score after the round was Bryan at $4600, Tenysa at $4000, and Alicia at $3000.

The categories under the Double Jeopardy! round were Historic Shorts, World “L”, The Hypocritic Oaf, The Law, Writing, Music and Before & After People.

Alicia and Tenysa both lost a lot of money in their respective daily doubles, as they failed to give the correct answer. This gave Bryan a chance to once again take over the game with 20 right and 3 wrong answers.

In total, Tenysa answered 13 questions correctly, against 6 wrong ones, and Alicia gave 8 correct responses, against 1 incorrect one.

The score after the Double Jeopardy! round was Bryan at $14.200, Alicia at $5200, and Tenysa at $1600.

The final round was surprisingly a triple stumper and Bryan managed to score $11,877 in the game, despite wagering the most amount of money.

Hence, Bryan White won Jeopardy! today.

Bryan White: Today's winner (Image via jeopardy.com)

Final Jeopardy! results today

The final clue of Jeopardy! game 2019 was under the category The Movies. The statement read:

“Centenarian ceramic artist Beatrice Wood helped inspire one of the main characters & the narrator of this film from the 1990s.”

The correct response to the question was “What is Titanic?” but no one guessed it correctly, and Tenysa lost $400 against Ed Wodd while Alicia wagered away $1500 on Toy Story. Bryan lost the maximum amount of money, $2323, against “What is Ghost?”

The score after the game was:

Bryan White: $14,200 – $2,323 = $11,877 (What is Ghost?) (2-day total: $32,007)

Alicia Korenman: $5,200 – $1,500 = $3,700 (What is Toy Story?)

Tenysa Santiago: $1,600 – $400 = $1,200 (What is Ed Wood?)

Bryan just needs three more consecutive wins to reach the tournament of champions, for which he will have to defeat six new competitors.

Bryan will play against Courtney Johnston and Ilena Di Toro in the next game of Jeopardy!, which airs on Friday, June 30.

