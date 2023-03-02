Who won Jeopardy! tonight? March 1, 2023, Wednesday

A new episode of Jeopardy! High School Reunion Tournament 2023 aired on Wednesday, March 1, 2023.

The tournament is being conducted for three weeks, out of which eight episodes have already been released. Nine quarterfinals, three semifinals, and one final are part of the competition. The quarterfinals will come to an end this week.

In the latest episode, the three quarterfinalists included Eesha Sohail, a UCLA graduate from Bakersfield, California, Dan Oxman, a senior at the University of Maryland from South Orange, New Jersey, and Tim Cho, a senior at Columbia University in Champaign, Illinois.

They first appeared on the game show as high schoolers and are now in college.

Today's Jeopardy! winner is Tim Cho

Hosted by Mayim Bialik, the latest tournament has invited the show’s former teen players. In the March 1 episode, Tim Cho played exceptionally well.

In the first round, the categories were “I’m Sorry There’s More Math, Art Supplies, Onomatopoeia, Recent Movies, Carpe Diem, Unions.”

Tim started strong in the eighth quarterfinals as he found the first Daily Double before the commercial break. He ended the round with 17 correct answers, banking $10,600. The other two players were far behind him. Eesha Sohail scored $3,000 by giving four correct responses, while Dan Oxman banked $2,400 as he gave five correct answers.

In the second round, the categories included “Bridges, Give That Book A Prize!, Pop Musicians, Energy Glossary, Middle “RTH”, Re: Union.”

The scoreboard rankings remained the same in the Double Jeopardy round as well. Tim found the second Daily Double but failed to give the correct answer. However, he was dominating the buzzer and gave 12 correct answers, scoring $20,000 in total.

The second Daily Double went to Dan, but he also didn’t deliver the correct answer and lost $3,500. The loss brought his score below his first-round score. He landed in third place with a score of $1,700, while Eesha ranked second with a score of $9,400.

The Final Jeopardy round was quite predictable as Tom had a big lead. In the final round, he didn’t go with huge bets and wagered $0. Eesha, on the other hand, bet over $1,000, while Dan didn’t have much in his account to wager big.

Unfortunately, Dan was the only one who lost the bet in the third round. Tim and Eesha gave the correct answer to the final question and won their respective wagering amounts. Tim topped the scoreboard, followed by Eesha in second place.

Hence, Tim Cho won Jeopardy! today.

Tim Cho: Tonight's winner (Image via Jeopardy)

Final Jeopardy! results today

In the March 1 episode, the category for the final round was “Laws in U.S. History.” The final clue read:

“A radical Republican championed this 1875 act but the Supreme Court struck it down in 1883; a new version was passed 81 years later.”

The answer was “Civil Rights Act.”

While Dan didn’t give any answer, Eesha and Tim answered the final question correctly. Tim initially wrote “voting,” instead of "civil," but eventually corrected it.

Take a look at the final results of Jeopardy! High School Reunion Tournament 2023 episode 8:

Tim Cho: $20,000 + $0 = $20,000 (What is the Voting Civil Rights Act?) (Semi-Finalist)

Eesha Sohail: $9,400 + $1,117 = $10,517 ($5,000) (What is the Civil Rights Act? love u lil bro!)

Dan Oxman: $1,700 – $38 = $1,662 ($5,000) (What is)

With the latest win, Tim became the eighth semi-finalist of the tournament. There is one more quarterfinal episode left before the competition moves to the semifinals.

The winner of the tournament will be announced next week. The champion will receive a $100,000 cash prize and will advance to the Tournament of Champions 2023.

The next episode of the game show will air on Thursday, March 2, 2023.

