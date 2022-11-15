Who won Jeopardy! tonight? November 14, 2022, Monday

The finals of Jeopardy! Tournament of Champions (ToC) 2022 has begun. The first game was held on Monday, November 14, 2022, with three finalists.

The ToC finals consist of three games, which means the player who will win the maximum number of games out of three, will win this year’s tournament.

The finalists, who played their first finals today, included:

Amy Schneider, a writer from Oakland, California (40 wins, $34,205 average score).

Andrew He, a software developer from San Francisco, California (5 wins, $28,627 average score).

Sam Buttrey, an associate professor of operations research at the Naval Postgraduate School from Pacific Grove, California (Professors Tournament champion).

Today’s Jeopardy! winner is Andrew He

The November 14 game was a head-to-head match as all the finalists played wonderfully in it. In the first round, the categories were “At The Mall Of America, The Southern Hemisphere, Top Of The Morning!, Shark Tank, Streakers, From “D” To “O”.”

With 12 correct answers, Amy Schneider topped the scoreboard in round 1 as she banked $5,000. Sam Buttrey was not far behind with his nine correct responses, which gave him a score of $4,800. Andrew He would have landed far behind in terms of scores, but he got lucky with a Daily Double. He wagered all his money and doubled it, banking $4,200.

In the second round, the categories included “Your U.S. History Test, Primed For Prime Numbers, Poetry, Foreign Words & Phrases, We’Re In It, The Long Hall.”

All three players delivered wonderful performances in Double Jeopardy as well. This time also, a Daily Double helped Andrew score big and top the scoreboard. He found the second Daily Double and ended this round with a score of $18,800. The first Daily Double was picked by Sam, but he lost the bet and landed in third place with a score of $12,000. Amy ranked second as she banked $14,600.

The Final Jeopardy round saw Amy, who was the highest scorer of season 38, lose her bet as she was the only one with the wrong answer to the final question. Sam and Andrew delivered the correct answers, however, the latter’s total score was the highest in Game 1 of the Tournament of Champions 2022 finals.

Hence, Andrew He won Jeopardy! today.

Andrew He: Tonight's winner (Image via Jeopardy)

Final Jeopardy! results today

In the final round of the November 14 episode, the category was “Geogra-Flee,” and the clue/question read:

“In July 2022 the ousted President of this country fled west across the Indian Ocean to the Maldives.”

The correct response to the final question was “Sri Lanka.”

Jeopardy! @Jeopardy We made it to the major leagues! Who's your dream trivia team captain? #JeopardyToC We made it to the major leagues! Who's your dream trivia team captain? #JeopardyToC https://t.co/NAlErrEgAj

Sam and Andrew gave the correct answer, while Amy wrote “Indonesia.” Take a look at the final results of Game 1 of the Jeopardy! Tournament of Champions 2022 finals:

Andrew He: $18,800 + $10,401 = $29,201 (What is Sri Lanka?) (1 win)

Sam Buttrey: $12,000 + $0 = $12,000 (What is Sri Lanka?)

Amy Schneider: $14,600 – $10,000 = $4,600 (What is Indonesia?)

Andrew won the first game of the ToC 2022 finals. If he wins one more game, he will be the winner of this year’s tournament. In the November 14 episode, he defeated the highest scorer of season 38, Amy. Interestingly, he won his semi-finals by defeating Mattea Roach, the third-highest scorer of season 38.

Only time will tell whether Andrew manages to beat Amy and Sam in the upcoming episodes.

The next episode (Game 2 of the ToC 2022 finals) will air on Tuesday, November 15, 2022.

