Who won Jeopardy! tonight? November 17, 2022, Thursday

Game 4 of Jeopardy! Tournament of Champions (ToC) 2022 finals was aired on Thursday, November 17, 2022.

According to the tournament rules, a player will be the champion after winning three games. Until Wednesday’s episode, Andrew He had won two games, while Season 38’s highest scorer Amy Schneider had won one game.

In the November 17 episode, the players were Oakland writer Amy Schneider (40 wins), San Francisco’s software developer Andrew He (5 wins), and Sam Buttrey, an associate professor of operations research at the Naval Postgraduate School from Pacific Grove, California (Professors Tournament champion).

All three competitors wonderfully played Game 4 of the tournament’s finals.

Today’s Jeopardy! winner is Amy Schneider

There were high chances of the finals ending today as Andrew He had already won two games. If he had succeeded in winning Game 4, then he would have been the Tournament of Champions winner. But Amy Schneider took the lead today and made the finals more interesting.

In the latest episode, the categories for the first round were “Historic Dates, The King James Bible Saith, Head For The Hills, A Word Of Warning, Songs From The Hit Album, We’Ll All Need A Drink After This.”

Amy was on a roll in the first round as she delivered 16 correct answers with zero incorrect responses. However, she lost the first Daily Double to Andrew, which helped the latter to double up his score. Interestingly, Andrew has been lucky since Game 1 of the finals in picking the first Daily Double. Sam Buttrey, on the other hand, landed in third place. The total scores of the players in round 1 were Amy's $10,200, Andrew's $4,000, and Sam's $2,400.

The categories for the second round included “Native American Place Names In The U.S., Memoirs & Personal Accounts, Far Out, Miscellany, Double Letters In The Middle, Silent Films With Jacqueline Stewart."

The game changed in the Double Jeopardy round as Sam doubled up his score after winning the Daily Double. He banked $20,000, while Amy, who also picked a Daily Double, scored $25,000. Andrew, who has been the winner twice in the finals, was not having a good day as his total ended up at $6,800.

In the Final Jeopardy round, Andrew was praying for a miracle as he bet on almost all his earnings in the hope of winning. But things didn’t work out his way and his answer to the final question turned out to be incorrect. In fact, none of the players were able to correctly answer the final question, resulting in a Triple Stumper. Sam had bet all of it in the final round, and unfortunately lost the bet, which left him with $0. Amy didn’t wager a large amount and thus maintained her position at the top of the scoreboard.

Hence, Amy Schneider won Jeopardy! today.

Amy Schneider: Tonight's winner (Image via jeopardy/Instagram)

Final Jeopardy! results today

The category for the final round of the November 17 episode was “Movies & Literature,” and the final question, in the form of a clue, read:

“Ridley Scott’s first feature film, “The Duellists”, was based on a story by this author to whom Scott’s film “Alien” also pays tribute.”

The correct answer was “Joseph Conrad.”

All three players failed to answer the correct response. While Andrew guessed “Dick,” Sam and Amy wrote “A.C. Clarke” and “Lovecraft,” respectively.

Take a look at the final results of the November 17 episode:

Amy Schneider: $25,000 – $6,000 = $19,000 (Who is Lovecraft?) (2 wins)

Andrew He: $6,800 – $5,999 = $801 (Who is Dick?) (2 wins)

Sam Buttrey: $20,000 – $20,000 = $0 (Who is A.C. Clarke?) (0 wins)

With today’s victory, Amy won two games in the finals of Jeopardy! Tournament of Champions 2022. There is now a tie between her and Andrew. If one of them won Game 5, then he/she will be the champion of the 2022 tournament.

The next episode will feature Game 5 of the ToC finals, which will air on Friday, November 18, 2022.

