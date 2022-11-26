Who won Jeopardy! tonight? November 25, 2022, Friday

13-day winner Cris Pannullo returned to Jeopardy! Season 39 to play against two new players in the latest episode, which aired on Friday, November 25, 2022.

The new season, hosted by Ken Jennings, recently went on a break for over a month. During this time, the game show held the Second Chance Tournament and Tournament of Champions. On Tuesday, November 22, Jeopardy! returned with new episodes of season 39.

Cris has been on a winning streak since September 30 and is still going strong. Until his 13th win, his total score was $487,923. In the latest episode, he returned to play his 14th game against Sam Papuha, a graduate student from Edmonton, Alberta, Canada, and Holly Smith, a writer & editor originally from Toledo, Ohio.

Today's Jeopardy! winner is Cris Pannullo

Jeopardy! @Jeopardy



He's warming up for an all-new Rocky doesn't have anything on Cris Pannullo 🥊He's warming up for an all-new #Jeopardy ! TONIGHT! Rocky doesn't have anything on Cris Pannullo 🥊He's warming up for an all-new #Jeopardy! TONIGHT! https://t.co/jtCHQN3w6C

Cris had another big win in the November 25 episode. He started off slow but became unstoppable after a few questions.

In the first round, the categories included “Let’s Play Sports There!, Do The Math, A Garden Party, Whether You’re A Brother Or Whether You’re A Mother, Stayin’ Alive, Ah Ha Ha “Ha”.”

Cris picked the first Daily Double and banked $7,400 in round 1 with 17 correct answers to his credit. Sam Papuha delivered five correct answers and scored $2,800, while Holly Smith was not far behind with a score of $2,000.

In the second round, the categories were “Only Half The Battle, 2-Word Book Titles, Our Flag Means…, Sellin’ It!, Some Of That Jazz, Unfriend.”

The Double Jeopardy round had two Daily Doubles. One went to Holly, but she lost her chance to double up her wagering money due to an incorrect answer. The second one went to Cris, who won the bet but didn’t put up a huge wagering amount. Sam and Holly have given only eight and nine correct answers, respectively, while Cris’ total correct responses so far have been 34. The second round’s scores were Cris at $26,400, Sam at $5,200, and Holly at $3,200.

In the Final Jeopardy round, Cris was the only player who gave the correct answer to the final question. He wagered almost half of his today’s earnings and fortunately, won the final round. While his overall total crossed five million, Holly went home with just one dollar. Sam also lost half of her total amount in round 3.

Hence, Cris Pannullo won Jeopardy! today.

Cris Pannullo: Tonight's winner (Image via Jeopardy)

Final Jeopardy! results today

In the final round of the November 25 episode, the category was “States & The Census,” and the clue/question read:

“The 2020 Census gave Montana a second U.S. House seat; its most populous county, this one that attracts tourists, grew 11%.”

The correct response to the final clue was “Yellowstone County.”

Cris gave the correct answer, while Holly wrote “Bozeman” and Sam guesses “Flathead.” Take a look at the final results of the November 25 episode:

Cris Pannullo: $26,400 + $12,221 = $38,621 (What is Yellowstone) (15-day total: $526,544)

Sam Papuha: $5,200 – $2,200 = $3,000 (What is Flathead?)

Holly Smith: $3,600 – $3,599 = $1 (What is Bozeman?)

Cris is now a 14-day champion after winning today’s game, and his total score went up to $526,544. Only time will tell whether the customer success operations manager from Ocean City, New Jersey, can beat the record of the highest scorers from the previous season.

Meanwhile, Cris is the top scorer of season 39 and has advanced to the Tournament of Champions 2023. The player will return to defend his win in the next episode, which will air on Monday, November 28, 2022.

Poll : 0 votes