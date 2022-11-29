Who won Jeopardy! tonight? November 28, 2022, Monday

Jeopardy! Season 39 returned with a brand new episode on Monday, November 28, 2022, featuring three players.

So far, Cris Pannullo has maintained his winning streak. Until last Friday, he was the 15-day winner with a total score of $5,26,544, which made him the highest scorer of season 39.

Hailing from Ocean City, New Jersey, the customer success operations manager returned to the November 28 episode to defend his win. He played against two new players — Michael Harten, a dean of academics from Putnam, Connecticut, and Xanni Brown, a Ph.D. student from New Haven, Connecticut.

The latest episode was hosted by Ken Jennings.

Today's Jeopardy! winner is Cris Pannullo

Cris Pannullo once again proved to be unstoppable. However, he was not initially leading in today’s game.

In the November 28 episode, the categories for the first round were “Novel Notes, Slang, Lawmen & Women, Foot-The Bill, Play Your Cards Right, Of Movies.”

Cris delivered 11 correct answers and one incorrect response in round 1. He didn’t find a Daily Double and ended up scoring $5,400. The lucky player who found the Daily Double was Xanni Brown, who gave 12 correct responses and banked $8,600. She took the lead in the first round, leaving Michael Harten in third place with a score of $1,600.

In the second round, the categories included “British History, Animal Names, Abbrev. Tv, 6-Letter Words, That’S Major, Around The Globe.”

Xanni played pretty well in the Double Jeopardy round, but couldn’t surpass Cris’ score. The latter found both the Daily Doubles and thus got a whopping lead. He delivered the maximum number of correct answers, thus, his total score went up to $39,800. Xanni, on the other hand, gave a decent number of correct responses, but this time came second as she banked $19,400. Michael was far behind at $5,600.

In the Final Jeopardy, none of the players could give a correct answer to the final question. Cris, however, played wisely and wagered zero dollars. Xanni and Michael wagered between $1,000 and $2,000, respectively, and lost in the final round. Michael landed in third place, while Cris topped the scoreboard and Xanni ranked second.

Hence, Cris Pannullo won Jeopardy! today.

Cris Pannullo: Tonight's winner (Image via Jeopardy)

Final Jeopardy! results today

The final round’s category of the November 28 episode was “Children’s Authors,” and the clue/question read:

“Reversing the story of this heroine she created, Patricia Maclachlan was born on the prairie but spent much of her life in New England.”

The correct response to the final clue was “Sarah (from Sarah, Plain, and Tall).”

None of the players could correctly answer the final question. All three of them wrote, “Anne of Green Gables.”

Take a look at the final results of the November 28 episode:

Cris Pannullo: $39,800 – $0 = $39,800 (Who is Ann of Green Gables) (16-day total: $566,344)

Xanni Brown: $19,400 – $1,114 = $18,286 (Who is Anne of Green Gables)

Michael Harten: $5,600 – $2,000 = $3,600 (Who is Anne of Green Gables?)

With today’s win, Cris became the 16-day winner of season 39. His total score, $566,344, is just a few numbers away from surpassing season 38’s third-highest scorer Mattea Roach. The latter achieved $570,983 from 23 games, but it looks like Cris will break Mattea’s record within 20 games if he continues to win.

To note, Cris has already earned a spot in the Tournament of Champions 2023.

Meanwhile, he will return to play against two new players in the next episode, which will air on Tuesday, November 29, 2022.

